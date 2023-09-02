 Skip navigation
Xfinity Darlington starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek claims pole

  
Published September 2, 2023 11:53 AM

John Hunter Nemechek will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday afternoon’s race at Darlington Raceway.

Nemechek won the pole with a lap of 164.998 mph. This is his second pole of the season and his first since the Darlington spring race.

Denny Hamlin will start second with a lap of 164.948 mph as he makes his lone Xfinity start of the season.

Hamlin is followed by Justin Allgaier (164.507 mph), Cole Custer (164.479 mph) and Sam Mayer (164.325 mph).

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Kyle Larson, the defending Darlington Xfinity winner, will line up 12th with a lap of 163.310 mph. Kyle Busch will line up 14th with a lap of 163.202 mph. Ross Chastain will line up 21st with a lap of 161.508 mph.

Sheldon Creed, who hit the inside wall during practice, will line up 16th with a lap of 163.180 mph. He also hit the outside wall during qualifying.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. on USA. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on USA.