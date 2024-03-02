 Skip navigation
Xfinity Las Vegas starting lineup: Cole Custer wins the pole

  
Published March 1, 2024 08:05 PM

Cole Custer will lead the Xfinity field to the green flag Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Custer won the pole for the 19th time in his Xfinity career and for the third time at Las Vegas with a lap of 181.281 mph.

Chandler Smith qualified second with a lap of 181.178 mph. Smith has started inside the top four in all three Xfinity starts at Las Vegas.

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity lineup

AJ Allmendinger (180.578 mph), Parker Retzlaff (180.078 mph) and Austin Hill (179.928 mph) rounded out the top five.

Aric Almirola, making his first Xfinity start of the season, qualified 10th with a lap of 179.015 mph. Almirola qualified just ahead of Riley Herbst (178.755 mph), who won last season’s October race at Las Vegas.

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dr. Diandra: New qualifying rules increase fairness — but could go even further
NASCAR’s changes to qualifying at non-superspeedway ovals are a significant improvement, but Dr. Diandra suggests a few more tweaks.

Anthony Alfredo was unable to qualify Friday evening. He hit the outside wall in practice after a tire issue and had to go to a backup car for Saturday’s race.

Justin Allgaier had a tire issue of his own during qualifying. A flat right-rear tire sent his car sliding sideways toward the wall. Allgaier was able to keep the car clean but will have to start from the rear of the field.

Joey Gase qualified but will start from the rear of the field. NASCAR disallowed his time due to the team not taping up a NACA duct.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:13 p.m. ET on FS1. NASCAR RaceDay begins at 4 p.m. on FS1.