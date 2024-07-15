 Skip navigation
NBAHouston RocketsJack

Jack
McVeigh

2024 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
Summer League Notebook: Hawks No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher is smooth but Atlanta must be patient
Also, the Rockets’ Reed Sheppard continues to impress.
Summer League Notebook: Reed Sheppard steals the show Day 1
Bronny James is a development project, his Vegas Summer League debut is a reminder
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
Suns owner Mat Ishbia shoots down Kevin Durant trade speculation
Rockets, Nets swap first-round picks in future years as both teams eye next moves
2024 NBA Draft Rumors: Possible trades, news, leaks, buzz including Bronny James to Lakers