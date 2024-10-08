Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 6
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Fact or Fiction: Pat Narduzzi should be favorite for ACC Coach of the Year
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will land a QB from the portal this offseason
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Top Clips
Fade Darnold, Allen in MVP markets after Week 5
Taking stock of Commanders odds to win NFC East
Quinn, O’Connell in ‘narrow’ race for COY honors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 6
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Fact or Fiction: Pat Narduzzi should be favorite for ACC Coach of the Year
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will land a QB from the portal this offseason
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
,
Top Clips
Fade Darnold, Allen in MVP markets after Week 5
Taking stock of Commanders odds to win NFC East
Quinn, O’Connell in ‘narrow’ race for COY honors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
Jordan Tucker
JT
Jordan
Tucker
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Joel Embiid will ‘listen’ about load management in effort to be healthy for playoffs
Embiid missed 39 games last season and, while he returned, he was not fully healthy during the playoffs. Again.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kawhi Leonard reportedly had offseason ‘procedure’ on knee, uncertain to play opening night
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Toronto Raptors to retire No. 15 jersey of Vince Carter
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Seven NBA players under the most pressure this season
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Jayson Tatum says he knew Boston would win title once Minnesota knocked Denver out
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Joel Embiid signs three-year, $192.9 million max extension that keeps him in Philadelphia through 2029
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Philadelphia mayor announces deal to build new 76ers arena in Center City
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad