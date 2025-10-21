Aaron Nesmith, Pacers agree to two year, $40.4 million contract extension

Aaron Nesmith is one of the better 3&D wings in the league and helped power the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals a season ago. He’s also on an incredibly team-friendly contract, making $11 million each of the next two seasons.

The Pacers wanted to reward him and did so with a two-year, $40.4 million contract extension, agreed to just before the deadline, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN that the team has since confirmed.

“Aaron Nesmith embodies our team’s selfless, fast-paced style of play while also playing a key role in defining our culture, all of which is a testament to his talent, dedication, and commitment to this organization and our fans,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said in announcing the deal. “We look forward to Aaron’s continued growth and contributions to both our team and our community, and we’re proud to have reached an agreement that will keep him here in Indiana.”

Signed the dotted line 😤



We have signed Aaron Nesmith to a multi-year contract extension.



Learn more: https://t.co/FEFPcX1USD pic.twitter.com/xaPE2yiaaU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 21, 2025

Nesmith’s value to the team showed in the postseason, when he was not only the team’s best wing defender but also shot 49.2% on 3-pointers while averaging 12.7 points per game — he hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, helping spark a legendary comeback win for Indy. Last regular season, Nesmith averaged 12 points and four rebounds a game, shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc (he did miss 35 games last season due to an ankle sprain, which made him ineligible for postseason awards such as the All-Defensive team).

Nesmith, 26, will play this season and 2026-27 on his current contract, then this one kicks in. He is projected to make $19.4 million for the 2027-28 season, and then $21 million in 2028-29. This contract is the max the Pacers could offer in a two-year extension.

