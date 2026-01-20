How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA action features a San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets showdown at 8:00 PM ET, followed by a matchup between the LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

San Antonio Spurs:

San Antonio defeated the Utah Jazz 123-110 last night in the team’s third straight win. Victor Wembanyama had 33 points and 10 rebounds in the win, making seven three-pointers.

Wembanyama was named to his second All-Star team yesterday. He is averaging 24.8 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range, grabbing 10.8 rebounds, and blocking 2.6 shots per game.

That's our All-Star ⭐️



📊: 33 PTS, 10 REB, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/LG4yCZdtzR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2026

Houston Rockets:

The Houston Rockets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 119-110 on Sunday night, earning their third win in the last four games. Alperen Sengun finished with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Amen Thompson had 20 points and 8 rebounds. Kevin Durant scored 18, moving into sixth place on the NBA’s career points list.

“It’s surreal sometimes, but it also feels like I’m supposed to be doing this,” said Durant after the game.

“It’s surreal sometimes, but it also feels like I’m supposed to be doing this.” @KDTrey5 reflects on yet another career milestone and the legacy he’s built 📈 pic.twitter.com/pL80KJFJ4i — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 19, 2026

Watch Kevin Durant pass Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on NBA all-time scoring list Durant is as gifted and smooth a scorer as the game has ever seen and Nowitzki praised KD in a message after the milestone.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 20

Tonight, Tuesday, January 20 Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Toyota Center, Houston, TX Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - 10:00 PM ET

