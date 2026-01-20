 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner's bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Oleksandra Oliynykova
T-shirt for Ukraine: A player's heartfelt tribute to her country and her dad at the Australian Open
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa women face tough schedule after 7-0 start in Big Ten

nbc_bte_lakersnuggets_260120.jpg
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
nbc_bte_spursrockets_260120.jpg
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner’s bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Oleksandra Oliynykova
T-shirt for Ukraine: A player’s heartfelt tribute to her country and her dad at the Australian Open
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa women face tough schedule after 7-0 start in Big Ten

nbc_bte_lakersnuggets_260120.jpg
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
nbc_bte_spursrockets_260120.jpg
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

  
Published January 20, 2026 12:16 PM

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA action tips off with a San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets showdown at 8:00 PM ET, followed by a matchup between the LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

LA Lakers:

The Lakers are coming off a 110-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Luka Doncic finished with 25 points and 7 assists, while LeBron James had 24 points and 7 assists. The duo has carried the team in the absence of Austin Reaves, who has missed 15 of the team’s last 17 games with a calf injury.

Doncic, who is in his first full season with the Lakers, leads the league in scoring with an average of 33.3 points per game.

Denver Nuggets:

The Denver Nuggets fell 110-87 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, snapping the team’s four-game win streak. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 16 points in the loss. The veteran guard has remained a key contributor for the Nuggets, who have been without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic since he suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise on December 29.

Murray is on pace to average career highs in scoring (25.9 ppg), assists (7.3
apg), rebounds (4.4 rpg), field-goal percentage (49.0%), and three-point percentage (44.7%) this season.

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Warriors lose Jimmy Butler to torn ACL
With Butler’s season-ending injury, fantasy managers are forced to pivot after the loss of a top-25 player.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 20
  • Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock
  • TV Channel: NBC

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets
NBA 2025-26 midseason MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander running away from field, plus betting angles
Nikola Jokic’s injury gives Gilgeous-Alexander a clear lead for the award.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.