How to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA action tips off with a San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets showdown at 8:00 PM ET, followed by a matchup between the LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

LA Lakers:

The Lakers are coming off a 110-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Luka Doncic finished with 25 points and 7 assists, while LeBron James had 24 points and 7 assists. The duo has carried the team in the absence of Austin Reaves, who has missed 15 of the team’s last 17 games with a calf injury.

Doncic, who is in his first full season with the Lakers, leads the league in scoring with an average of 33.3 points per game.

Another lob?

Another lob! pic.twitter.com/OAysJbU2pH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 19, 2026

Denver Nuggets:

The Denver Nuggets fell 110-87 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, snapping the team’s four-game win streak. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 16 points in the loss. The veteran guard has remained a key contributor for the Nuggets, who have been without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic since he suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise on December 29.

Murray is on pace to average career highs in scoring (25.9 ppg), assists (7.3

apg), rebounds (4.4 rpg), field-goal percentage (49.0%), and three-point percentage (44.7%) this season.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 20

Tonight, Tuesday, January 20 Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

