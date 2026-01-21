No. 3 Michigan blitzes and beats Indiana 86-72 for third straight win, handing Hoosiers fourth loss in a row

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Elliot Cadeau scored 10 of his 19 points in the opening minutes of the first half and Yaxel Lendeborg had 13 of 15 points in the second half, leading No. 3 Michigan to an 86-72 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) led by 17 points midway through the first half and by 25 points in the second half of a game that wasn’t in doubt after a one-sided start.

The Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5) began by missing 14 of 15 shots and finished with a fourth straight loss under first-year coach Darian DeVries.

Indiana’s Tucker DeVries scored 15, Nick Dorn had 14 points, Sam Alexis and Reed Bailey scored 11 points apiece.

Lamar Wilkerson was held to a season-low eight points on 3 of 10 shooting after averaging nearly 24 points in previous Big Ten games for the Hoosiers.

Michigan is known for its offense in Dusty May’s second season — averaging 93 points to rank among the country’s highest-scoring teams — but its nationally ranked defense was also on display against Indiana.

The Hoosiers were held scoreless until Bailey made a layup 5:41 into the game and they were 0 of 10 on 3-pointers before Dorn made a shot from beyond the arc with 8:23 left in the first half.

Michigan entered the game ranked No. 2 in field-goal defense, holding opponents to 36% shooting, and Lendeborg was closely guarding the Hoosiers on the perimeter and helping on the interior to lead a swarming scheme.

Aday Mara scored 13 and Trey McKenney had 10 for the Wolverines.

Up next

Indiana visits Rutgers on Friday night.

Michigan hosts Ohio State on Friday night.