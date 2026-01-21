 Skip navigation
Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones elected to baseball's Hall of Fame
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose's Alex Nedeljkovic
Where's the Beef? Haiden Deegan creates another teammate rivalry with Max Anstie in San Diego
May shows his team value of concentration
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Where’s the Beef? Haiden Deegan creates another teammate rivalry with Max Anstie in San Diego
May shows his team value of concentration
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
No. 3 Michigan blitzes and beats Indiana 86-72 for third straight win, handing Hoosiers fourth loss in a row

  
Published January 20, 2026 09:37 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Elliot Cadeau scored 10 of his 19 points in the opening minutes of the first half and Yaxel Lendeborg had 13 of 15 points in the second half, leading No. 3 Michigan to an 86-72 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) led by 17 points midway through the first half and by 25 points in the second half of a game that wasn’t in doubt after a one-sided start.

The Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5) began by missing 14 of 15 shots and finished with a fourth straight loss under first-year coach Darian DeVries.

Indiana’s Tucker DeVries scored 15, Nick Dorn had 14 points, Sam Alexis and Reed Bailey scored 11 points apiece.

Lamar Wilkerson was held to a season-low eight points on 3 of 10 shooting after averaging nearly 24 points in previous Big Ten games for the Hoosiers.

Michigan is known for its offense in Dusty May’s second season — averaging 93 points to rank among the country’s highest-scoring teams — but its nationally ranked defense was also on display against Indiana.

The Hoosiers were held scoreless until Bailey made a layup 5:41 into the game and they were 0 of 10 on 3-pointers before Dorn made a shot from beyond the arc with 8:23 left in the first half.

Michigan entered the game ranked No. 2 in field-goal defense, holding opponents to 36% shooting, and Lendeborg was closely guarding the Hoosiers on the perimeter and helping on the interior to lead a swarming scheme.

Aday Mara scored 13 and Trey McKenney had 10 for the Wolverines.

Up next

Indiana visits Rutgers on Friday night.

Michigan hosts Ohio State on Friday night.