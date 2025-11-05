 Skip navigation
Banged-up Pacers granted hardship exception by league, use it to sign Cody Martin

  
Published November 5, 2025 06:11 PM

Just seven games into the season, injuries have ravaged the Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (out for season, torn Achilles), Bennedict Mathurin (foot), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), T.J.McConnell (hamstring), Obi Toppin (foot), Johnny Furphy (ankle), and Kam Jones (back).

With all those players out, the league has granted Indiana a hardship exception, and the team has used it to sign Cody Martin to a 10-day contract, the Pacers announced on Wednesday.

Martin, a 6'5 “wing, has spent six seasons in the NBA, most of them with Charlotte, but he was traded to Phoenix last season and has been a free agent all summer. He’s a solid defender at multiple positions, and for his career he averaged 6.2 points a game, but injuries have limited him in recent seasons. He played in 53 games last season, but only 35 total in the two seasons preceding that.

The Pacers have already signed Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on a 10-day contract under one hardship exception, this would be a second one. Which speaks to just how hard the injury bug has hit Indiana.

The 1-6 Pacers host the winless Nets on Wednesday, then head out on a four-game road trip through the West that starts in Denver this weekend.