The renewed Texas and Texas A&M rivalry headlines Week 14 in college football
Statistical leaders for 2024 NASCAR Cup season
Maryland Commit Malik Washington Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Ben Simmons reportedly reached out to Joel Embiid ‘hoping to mend fences’

  
Published November 28, 2024 07:53 AM
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 25: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during the game on January 25, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons has not returned to his Rookie of the Year/All-Star level of play from early in his career, but he is playing quality defense while showing off his passing skills averaging 6.5 assists a game for 9-10 Brooklyn this season. His former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, are off to a dreadful 3-14 start to the season.

Don’t mistake that for a “Simmons is coming back to Philly” reunion, but Simmons did call Joel Embiid and try to patch things up, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN in a fantastic story about the 76ers’ slow start.

He’d even reached out to Embiid and others last summer, league sources said, hoping to mend fences. Simmons, who is in the final year of his contract in Brooklyn, has shown how he can still impact a game with his passing, length and defense. But in the second quarter of the game Friday, he also missed the rim on a layup in a clip that quickly went viral -- reminding everyone of how his time in Philadelphia went awry. Could they ever try to figure it out together again? One source called it unlikely, but stranger things have happened. Especially with the Sixers.

Stranger things have happened, but in the case of the 76ers they would have to deal with a fan backlash if they brought back Simmons that would not be worth the price. Also, it’s not like these two were ever tight, Simmons had said previously there was not much of a relationship between them even when he was in Philly.

Simmons will land a new contract with an NBA team next offseason, but one much closer to the league minimum than the $40 million a season he is making this year.

And it won’t be in Philly.

