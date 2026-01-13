 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals
Seton Hall
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Vic Schaefer
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_fantasy_game_year_260113.jpg
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
nbc_roto_btetbwarriorsv2_260113.jpg
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals
Seton Hall
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Vic Schaefer
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_fantasy_game_year_260113.jpg
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
nbc_roto_btetbwarriorsv2_260113.jpg
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch James Harden pass Shaquille O’Neal for ninth on NBA all-time scoring list

  
Published January 13, 2026 12:50 PM

It fittingly came on a pull-up 3-pointer.

With this third-quarter jumper in Charlotte, James Harden passed Shaquille O’Neal for ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“Shaquille O’Neal, somebody that I literally grew up watching here in L.A.,” Harden said postgame, via the Associated Press. “Him and Kobe (Bryant) doing their thing, winning multiple championships, the most dominant big man in the history of the game. It’s a true honor, it’s a testament to the work that I put in.”

Harden went on to score 32 points in the Clippers’ win, giving him 28,624 for his career in 1,187 games. O’Neal finished his 19-year Hall of Fame career with 28,596 points in 1,207 games.

Next up on the NBA’s scoring list is Wilt Chamberlain, but Harden will have to score 2,805 to get there. Harden is 11th on the all-time NBA and ABA combined scoring lists (both Julius Erving and Moses Malone had more combined points in both leagues than Harden has scored).

The Clippers’ 117-109 win came in their third game in four nights on the road, and the team has now won 10 of 12.

Mentions
LAC_Harden_James.jpg James Harden