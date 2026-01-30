 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

  
Published January 30, 2026 10:16 AM

Sunday Night Basketball makes its debut on February 1 with two exciting matchups. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Lakers head to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” to take on the New York Knicks. Then, at 9:30 PM, it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with Sunday Night Basketball in America on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA power rankings 2025-26: Thunder remain on top, Rockets shoot up to second in front of Pistons
The dog days of the season in January is when we see some odd results.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Preview:

Sunday’s matchup is the first of four meetings between Oklahoma City and Denver. The last time these teams went head-to-head was in the Western Conference Semifinals last season, with the Nuggets forcing seven games in the Thunder’s path to the NBA title.

The Thunder have won four of five regular-season games in Denver since the start of 2023.

Oklahoma City leads the NBA in both scoring and scoring defense and is on pace to set a franchise record in points per game. The Thunder could become just the second team in league history to lead the league in both, joining the 1948-49 Minneapolis Lakers.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets:

  • When: Sunday, February 1
  • Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

  • LA Lakers vs New York Knicks - 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

