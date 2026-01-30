How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

Sunday Night Basketball makes its debut on February 1 with two exciting matchups. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Lakers head to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” to take on the New York Knicks. Then, at 9:30 PM, it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with Sunday Night Basketball in America on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Preview:

Sunday’s matchup is the first of four meetings between Oklahoma City and Denver. The last time these teams went head-to-head was in the Western Conference Semifinals last season, with the Nuggets forcing seven games in the Thunder’s path to the NBA title.

The Thunder have won four of five regular-season games in Denver since the start of 2023.

Oklahoma City leads the NBA in both scoring and scoring defense and is on pace to set a franchise record in points per game. The Thunder could become just the second team in league history to lead the league in both, joining the 1948-49 Minneapolis Lakers.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets:

When: Sunday, February 1

Sunday, February 1 Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks - 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

