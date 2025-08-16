 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Anthony Richardson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunderlandmayendagoal_250816.jpg
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhaful_orileygoal_250816.jpg
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250816.jpg
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Anthony Richardson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunderlandmayendagoal_250816.jpg
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhaful_orileygoal_250816.jpg
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250816.jpg
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Celtics reportedly will start Payton Pritchard, bring Anfernee Simons off bench

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:23 AM

With Jrue Holiday traded away to Portland, a starting guard spot opens up in Boston next to Derrick White.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard is going to be handed that starting spot, which means Anfernee Simons would come off the bench as the sixth man, reports Grant Afseth at FastbreakJournal.com.

The Celtics believe Pritchard has earned the starting job through years of steady development. His familiarity with the system and readiness to handle expanded responsibilities have made him the preferred option to open games at point guard.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, although Pritchard is going to have to solidify this in training camp (Simons may fit better with the other starters, such as Jaylen Brown). Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc last season, but in the three games he started those numbers jumped up to 21.7 points and 7.3 assists per game.

Simons should thrive in a sixth-man role where he is asked to come in and just get buckets. He averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists a game last season in Portland, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. This is a contract year for Simons (he’s on an expiring contract at $27.7 million), and he’ll be looking to put up numbers and raise his value for that next contract.

Could Simons make it back-to-back Sixth Men of the Year in Boston? It’s something to watch in what could be a crowded field this year.

Mentions
BOS_Pritchard_Payton copy.jpg Payton Pritchard POR_Simons_Anfernee.jpg Anfernee Simons