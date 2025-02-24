 Skip navigation
Cody Zeller reportedly to remain away from Rockets for remainder of season

  
Published February 24, 2025 06:15 PM

Unfortunately, too many fans treat the human beings who play in the NBA as two-dimensional, just stats with a salary number attached. Especially around the trade deadline.

However, in the case of Cody Zeller, this season has been exclusively about his salary. This past summer he signed a three-year, $11 million contract with the Pelicans specifically so he could be salary ballast in the DeJonte Murray trade. Zeller had an arrangement with the Hawks, he did not come to training camp and did not play a minute for them this season, remaining a way from the team. At the trade deadline, the Hawks sent Zeller to Houston for a 2028 second-round pick in a salary dump to get Atlanta below the tax line.

Now Zeller has reached the same arrangement about not playing with the Rockets, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. He will not be around the team.

This makes sense. The Rockets already have an overcrowded rotation, so they don’t need to add another big man. However, Houston might want to keep Zeller and use his salary in a trade this offseason.

Zeller, a 32-year-old 11-year NBA veteran, is making $3.5 million this season for not playing. The following two years of his contract are not guaranteed, which makes him attractive to teams in a trade because he can be waived at no cost. Or, the next team might keep Zeller on the roster to be traded again. Just don’t expect to see him playing anytime soon.

