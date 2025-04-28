Feared worst becomes reality: Bucks’ Damian Lillard suffers torn Achilles

It was what was feared the moment Damian Lillard went down in the first quarter of Game 4, now it is official:

Damian Lillard has suffered a torn Achilles, the Milwaukee Bucks have confirmed.

Not only is he obviously out for the remainder of these playoffs — the Bucks trail the Pacers 3-1 in their first-round series — but he is likely out for most, if not all, of next season.

NBA insider Chris Haynes, who is close to Lillard and his camp, posted this:

“In speaking with Damian Lillard, he’s motivated on attacking his rehab and returning to form. He’s in good spirits.”

Lillard went down with a non-contact injury midway through the first quarter on Sunday. He was eventually helped off the court and did not return to the game. When Bucks coach Doc Rivers said postgame, “It’s not very promising,” you knew things were bad.

Lillard, 34, is a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player who was part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists a game this season, and he was the guy the Bucks brought in specifically to provide a second high-level shot creation and scoring option next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lillard’s injury, combined with another early playoff exit — barring a historic comeback, this will be the Bucks’ third straight year being bounced in the first round, the last two years at the hands of the Pacers — leaves some challenging questions for just extended GM Jon Horst. The Bucks are not good enough to contend for a title with this roster, now will potentially be without Lillard for a year, are $20 million into the second apron next season with contracts already on the books (limiting trades and ways to sign players), and don’t control their own draft picks until the next decade. There is no clear path back to the top of the East. How does Horst retool this team?

The bigger question: Does Antetokounmpo want to stay with the Bucks? Milwaukee will not trade him unless he requests a trade. He remains under contract and has said nothing this season except about how he wants to win in Milwaukee with this group. However, other teams around the league are eyeing how the ultra-competitive two-time MVP is viewing his situation. If winning another ring during his prime is his highest priority, he’s going to have to look elsewhere.

Lillard is under contract for $54 million next season and will work hard on his rehab, hoping to return to a team that clearly needs him.

