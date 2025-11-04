 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman, Lucas Giolito, Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Cody Bellinger become free agents
Nick Kyrgios
Aryna Sabalenka to play Nick Kyrgios in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders
Getting Defensive: Week 10 plays led by Broncos, Seahawks; top streaming defenses

Top Clips

brissett.jpg
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
mlbfansdps.jpg
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman, Lucas Giolito, Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Cody Bellinger become free agents
Nick Kyrgios
Aryna Sabalenka to play Nick Kyrgios in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders
Getting Defensive: Week 10 plays led by Broncos, Seahawks; top streaming defenses

Top Clips

brissett.jpg
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
mlbfansdps.jpg
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kings reportedly to sign veteran big man Precious Achiuwa for frontline depth

  
Published November 4, 2025 12:16 PM

Sacramento has an All-Star level center starting in Domantas Sabonis, but when he goes to the bench coach Doug Christie has had to turn to 6'9" Drew Eubanks, who is undersized for the role.

Enter veteran big man Precious Achiuwa, who the Kings are about to sign, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by other Kings writers (Jake Fischer was first in reporting Sacramento’s interest on Monday).

Achiuwa has played for Miami, Toronto and New York in his five NBA seasons, averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds a night. He is also undersized at 6'8" but plays bigger than that. He was in training camp with the Heat this season, but was never expected to make their already full roster.

The Kings are expected to waive little-used big man Isaac Jones to create the roster spot for Achiuwa, Charania reports.

Sacramento is off to a 2-4 start this season, ranked in the bottom 10 in the league in both offense and defense.

Mentions
NYK_Achiuwa_Precious copy.jpg Precious Achiuwa SAC_Sabonis_Domantas.jpg Domantas Sabonis