Kings reportedly to sign veteran big man Precious Achiuwa for frontline depth

Sacramento has an All-Star level center starting in Domantas Sabonis, but when he goes to the bench coach Doug Christie has had to turn to 6'9" Drew Eubanks, who is undersized for the role.

Enter veteran big man Precious Achiuwa, who the Kings are about to sign, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by other Kings writers (Jake Fischer was first in reporting Sacramento’s interest on Monday).

Achiuwa has played for Miami, Toronto and New York in his five NBA seasons, averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds a night. He is also undersized at 6'8" but plays bigger than that. He was in training camp with the Heat this season, but was never expected to make their already full roster.

The Kings are expected to waive little-used big man Isaac Jones to create the roster spot for Achiuwa, Charania reports.

Sacramento is off to a 2-4 start this season, ranked in the bottom 10 in the league in both offense and defense.