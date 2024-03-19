 Skip navigation
Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings
Basketball Pickups: Keon Ellis locks down Memphis and potential starting spot
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
Blake Snell and San Francisco Giants reportedly agree to $62M, two-year contract
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
Wayne Simmonds, a former Flyers star and NHL All-Star Game MVP, retires

Top Clips

nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Knicks remain hot with fourth straight win, knocking off Warriors behind 34 from Brunson

  
Published March 19, 2024 02:28 AM
New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 high-fives Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during a time out of their game against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Chase Center on March 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points and Miles McBride added a career-high 29 to lead the New York Knicks to their fourth straight win, 119-112 over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Knicks raced out to an 18-4 lead early in the game and never trailed as they earned just their fifth win in their last 19 meetings against the Warriors.

“This team has demonstrated all year there’s a lot of fight, a lot of heart, a lot of toughness and a lot of togetherness to the group,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “So there’s a belief that we can win. We always talk about our defense, our rebounding, taking care of the ball. I thought we shared the ball extremely well tonight.”

Josh Hart had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his fifth triple-double in the past 21 games for New York, while playing all 48 minutes.

“You can’t say enough about the job Josh did as well. Josh’s toughness was huge for us in this game,” Thibodeau said.

Donte DiVincenzo added 18 points for the Knicks.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead Golden State and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors fell to 17-18 at home this season.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” Curry said about the struggles at home. “If we did, we would be able to get ahead of it.”

Golden State chipped into a deficit that reached 15 points, getting within four early in the fourth quarter but could never get over the hump and lost another home game.

“Just one of those nights where we didn’t really get anything going from that starting group,” coach Steve Kerr said. “They’ve been really good but it just felt like from the very beginning we were swimming upstream. I think it was 15-4 out of the gate and we didn’t once have the lead in the game. We made a good comeback, but I just didn’t think we were disciplined enough throughout the game to earn the win.”

Brunson made enough shots to keep the Knicks in control and is averaging 40.3 points on the first three games of this Western swing.

The Knicks were without forward OG Anunoby, who flew home after his surgically repaired right elbow flared up. Thibodeau said an MRI came back clean and that Anunoby is day to day. Thibodeau said Anunoby is unlikely to rejoin the team for the final game of a four-game trip on Thursday at Denver.

Anunoby missed 18 games earlier because of the injury before returning last week against Philadelphia. He played three games before the injury flared up again.

Anunoby’s absence gave McBride a chance to at his 10th career start and he delivered in a big way.

He played tight defense early against Curry as New York held Golden State scoreless for the first 3:53 of the game - the longest game-opening scoring drought for the Warriors in more than three years.

McBride scored 19 points in the first half - two off his career high - and the Knicks led 62-56 at the break.

“We wanted to add more shooting to the floor,” Thibodeau said. “That’s really, you know, why we did it. When they sent the second defender (at Brunson) now we have another 3-point shooter out there. We thought that would make a difference.”

