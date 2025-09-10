LeBron James reportedly did not write or submit article attributed to him in state-run Chinese publication

As used to be an almost annual tradition, LeBron James recently toured China to promote Nike and his signature shoes (his 15th such trip). However, this time, LeBron faced backlash at home in the United States — and in Hong Kong — when his name appeared as the author of an essay for the state-controlled daily news outlet the People’s Daily. In the essay, LeBron was very complimentary of China.

However, LeBron didn’t write or submit that article, according to reporting by Joe Varden of The Athletic.

Despite James’ name being attached to the story, two sources close to James confirmed that he did not submit an essay to People’s Daily. Instead, he conducted group interviews with reporters in the two cities he visited... comments made by the Los Angeles Lakers star in group settings throughout his Chinese tour last week, to Shanghai and Chengdu, were printed in Mandarin by the newspaper. At the bottom of the article, according to three Chinese translators advising The Athletic, it refers to James as the “author,” but also states that James was interviewed — and the piece was edited — by a reporter from People’s Daily.

James was understandably complimentary of the people of China in those interviews. He talked about basketball as a bridge between the countries, exactly the kind of thing a seasoned pro would say when touring a country trying to sell shoes. LeBron is not the only NBA star to tour China late this summer, both James Harden (for Adidas) and Stephen Curry (for Under Armor) did as well.

This was James’ first trip to China post-COVID. The last time he was in the country was in 2019, when the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had come there for an NBA preseason game just as then Rockets GM Daryl Morey Tweeted support for protestors in Hong Kong. That led to a chill that lasted for years between the NBA and China, with NBA games not being broadcast legally in the country. The relationship between the NBA and China has largely thawed, and it appears things are back to business as usual.