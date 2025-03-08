 Skip navigation
Nikola Jokic makes history with 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists; first 30/20/20 triple-double ever in NBA

  
Published March 8, 2025 01:45 AM
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That is how you make an MVP case.

Friday night, Nikola Jokic put up a line nobody in NBA history has ever recorded: 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists. He became the first NBA player in history with a triple-double of 30+ points, 20+ rebounds and 20+ assists.

The Nuggets needed every bit of Jokic’s historic night to beat the Suns, going to overtime to win 149-141. Aaron Gordon made seven 3-pointers on his way to 27 points, and Christain Braun had 25 for the Nuggets.

A desperate Suns team came out with real energy on Friday night but the Nuggets matched it and led almost the entire game, by 21 at the peak and by 11 entering the fourth quarter. Just like a couple of nights before against the Clippers, the Suns rallied late and got a Kevin Durant 3-pointer to force overtime.

The Nuggets started the extra period on a 7-0 run and controlled it the rest of the way.

For Jokic to beat out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the other leading candidate and current betting favorite — to win MVP, he’s going to need the Nuggets to remain a top-three seed in the West, and he needs signature moments that stick in the heads of voters and make him undeniable.

This game is going to stick in everyone’s head for a while.

