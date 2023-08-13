Report: 76ers end trade talks for Harden, intend to bring him to training camp

James Harden opted into his $35.6 million for next season while asking for a trade out of Philadelphia, specifically to the Los Angeles Clippers (Harden thought opting in would help facilitate the trade). However, Clippers’ management realized they were the lone serious suitor and chose not to bid against itself. Los Angeles did not come close to Philly GM Daryl Morey’s asking price. Over the summer, there have been a lot of words but little to no actual movement on talks.

Now the 76ers reportedly have called off talks and intend to bring Harden to training camp, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Morey can say this, but the more likely outcome is more serious trade talks closer to, and after, the start of training camp. Likely with the Clippers, Morey hopes with another team in the mix as well.

Harden will report to training camp on Oct. 2 if not traded, partly because he loses leverage if he does not (the CBA does not allow a player to hold out the final season of his contract then sign as a free agent with another team).

However, history has shown an unhappy Harden showing up to camp can be a very disruptive force. Make no mistake, Harden is unhappy — a year ago he opted out of his $47.4 million contract with the 76ers, who then used the cap space he created to sign P.J. Tucker, among others. Then Harden re-signed in Philly for “what was left” of the space the 76ers had under the hard cap, $33 million. Harden — who averaged 21 points and 10.7 assists a game last season — expected to be rewarded for his sacrifice this season, but Morey didn’t see it that way. Harden’s challenge is he has no leverage — there is not much of a market for him at $35.6 million for the season. Harden thought he had leverage with Houston, but that went out the window when the Rockets hired Ime Udoka. Harden felt disrespected by Philly and asked for a trade to the Clippers.

Morey is in a difficult spot. With Harden and MVP Joel Embiid — not to mention Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and a strong supporting cast — the Sixers are a title contender. If Morey trades Harden, he has to get enough back in a deal to keep Philly in contention and Embiid happy. “Embiid happy” is the more significant part of that, he has already done his own posturing to pressure Morey. Many teams are watching to see if Embiid becomes unhappy and tries to force his way out of Philly.

The Clippers’ current offer would not keep the Sixers contenders. It is reportedly some combination of veteran expiring contracts (Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and more) plus a couple of first-round picks — no running mates for Embiid and not enough in the trade package to flip for an All-Star level player. Los Angeles is reportedly hesitant even to put Terance Mann in any deal, and that would be a bare minimum requirement for the 76ers, and frankly they need more than that.

Morey’s gamble is now to bring Harden to training camp and hope the pressure of playing for his next contract is enough to keep him trying his best and not being disruptive. However, it is a gamble if it goes that far.