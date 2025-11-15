 Skip navigation
Watch Stephen Curry drop 49 on Spurs, tie Michael Jordan for most 40+ games after turning 30

  
Published November 15, 2025 11:24 AM

What is left for Stephen Curry to accomplish? What is left for the greatest shooter and one of the greatest showmen ever to lace them up?

How about tying Michael Jordan’s record for most 40+ point games after age 30 with 44?

How about showing the rest of the league that while the spotlight is turning the young talent coming up in the league, the old guys still have something in the tank — Golden State just swept two games from San Antonio on the road, the second Friday night in an NBA Cup game, 109-108, behind 49 points and nine triples from Stephen Curry.

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks on the night, while De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists, but the Spurs could not get stops when they needed them as Curry and company carved them up.

Jimmy Butler had 21 points and eight rebounds. Steve Kerr stuck with his starting group with Will Richards (10 points in this one) and Moses Moody into the starting five and shifting Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga to the bench (Kuminga missed this game with knee soreness).

Curry made one other statement Friday night: After parting ways with shoe company Under Armour, Curry took to the floor for warmups wearing Kobe Bryant’s “Mambacita” Nike Kobe 6 shoes — shoes that honor Kobe and his daughter Gigi Bryant. Curry switched back to his Curry Brand shoes for the game.

“I thought about Kobe a lot and that specific pair, I think it speaks for itself what it means,” Curry said after the game, via the Associated Press. “Other than that, just something I wanted to take advantage of in that moment and pay tribute. I think it gave me some good energy.”

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry SAC_Fox_De'Aaron.jpg De'Aaron Fox MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler III SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama