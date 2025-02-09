 Skip navigation
ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Castro scores 15 as George Washington takes down Saint Bonaventure 62-52

  
Published February 9, 2025 03:48 PM

Rafael Castro’s 15 points helped George Washington defeat Saint Bonaventure 62-52 on Sunday.

Castro added 10 rebounds for the Revolutionaries (16-8, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trey Autry added 15 points while shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Darren Buchanan Jr. shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Noel Brown led the way for the Bonnies (17-8, 5-7) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Noah Bolanga added 14 points for Saint Bonaventure. Melvin Council Jr. also put up 11 points, six assists and two steals.

George Washington entered halftime up 28-24. Buchanan paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Castro put up 11 second-half points and George Washington secured the victory after a second half that featured eight lead changes and was tied three times.

These two teams both play Wednesday. George Washington hosts VCU and Saint Bonaventure visits Rhode Island.