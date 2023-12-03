 Skip navigation
Hero World Challenge purse: How the $4.5 million was paid out

  
Published December 3, 2023 05:02 PM

Scottie Scheffler earned $1,000,000 by winning the unofficial Hero World Challenge on Sunday.

Here’s a look at how the newly increased $4.5 million purse was paid out at Albany Golf Club:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS ($)
1Scottie Scheffler1,000,000.00
2Sepp Straka450,000.00
3Justin Thomas300,000.00
T4Tony Finau212,500.00
T4Matt Fitzpatrick212,500.00
6Jordan Spieth190,000.00
7Collin Morikawa185,000.00
T8Brian Harman177,500.00
T8Justin Rose177,500.00
10Viktor Hovland170,000.00
11Jason Day165,000.00
12Lucas Glover160,000.00
T13Keegan Bradley152,500.00
T13Max Homa152,500.00
15Cameron Young145,000.00
16Sam Burns140,000.00
17Rickie Fowler135,000.00
18Tiger Woods130,000.00
19Wyndham Clark125,000.00
20Will Zalatoris120,000.00