Hero World Challenge purse: How the $4.5 million was paid out
Published December 3, 2023 05:02 PM
Scottie Scheffler earned $1,000,000 by winning the unofficial Hero World Challenge on Sunday.
Here’s a look at how the newly increased $4.5 million purse was paid out at Albany Golf Club:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS ($)
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,000,000.00
|2
|Sepp Straka
|450,000.00
|3
|Justin Thomas
|300,000.00
|T4
|Tony Finau
|212,500.00
|T4
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|212,500.00
|6
|Jordan Spieth
|190,000.00
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|185,000.00
|T8
|Brian Harman
|177,500.00
|T8
|Justin Rose
|177,500.00
|10
|Viktor Hovland
|170,000.00
|11
|Jason Day
|165,000.00
|12
|Lucas Glover
|160,000.00
|T13
|Keegan Bradley
|152,500.00
|T13
|Max Homa
|152,500.00
|15
|Cameron Young
|145,000.00
|16
|Sam Burns
|140,000.00
|17
|Rickie Fowler
|135,000.00
|18
|Tiger Woods
|130,000.00
|19
|Wyndham Clark
|125,000.00
|20
|Will Zalatoris
|120,000.00