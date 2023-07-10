Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th

As much as Saturday played out according to seeding and without much fanfare, Sunday delivered the goods with a handful of outstanding matches.

World #1 Iga Swiatek looked more than vulnerable early in her second set tiebreaker already down a set against Belinda Bencic but rallied to win that tiebreaker and the third set to advance to the quarterfinals. Her opponent is Elina Svitolina who also rallied in her match. The Ukranian upended 19th-seeded Victoria Azarenka 11-9 in a third set tiebreak. It is Swiatek’s first trip to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon while Svitolina is a former semifinalist at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Andrey Rublev nearly blew a two-set advantage but steadied the ship and defeated Alexander Bublick 6-4 in the fifth. (Drew Dinsick’s ticket cashes as a result – see below.) 26th-seeded Denis Shapovalov took the first set before dropping the next three to Roman Safiullin. Play was halted with defending champion Novak Djokovic winning tiebreakers in each of the first two sets in his match against Hubert Hurkacz.

A mixed day for the Americans as 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe fell in straight sets to Grigor Dimitrov but 4th-seeded Jessica Pegula dominated Lesia Tsurenko to reach the quarterfinals.

In addition to the conclusion of the Djokovic/Hurkacz match, Monday’s slate features fourth round matchups on the men’s side including Carlos Alcaraz (-245) vs. Matteo Berrettini (+198) and Grigor Dimitrov (-160) vs. Holger Rune (+134).

Women’s matches scheduled for Monday include the aforementioned Swiatek (-800)/Svitolina (+540) clash along with Jessica Pegula (-150) vs. Marketa Vondrousova (+125) and American Madison Keys (-235) taking on 16-year-old phenom Mirra Andreeva (+190).

As we get set for Monday, Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) have a couple plays they especially like. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Play for July 10th:

Jiri Lehecka +4.5 games (+110) vs. Daniil Medvedev

Dinsick: “Jiri Lehecka is far from a household name but his tennis this fortnight has been superlative and can be objectively graded as better than his opponent Daniil Medvedev to this point of the tournament. Past success at the Grand Slam level is the only factor that really separates the US Open champ Medvedev but that is not enough to warrant the degree of favorite status in this match where the underdog has every chance to advance to the quarterfinals. Lehecka +4.5 games is the preferred angle of attack in what should be a very entertaining match.”

Enjoy Wimbledon.

Enjoy the sweat.

Enjoy Wake ‘n Cash.



Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 9th

Andrey Rublev ML (-118) vs. Alexander Bublik WIN

Belinda Bencic ML (+500) vs. Iga Swiatek LOSS

July 8th

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune WIN

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev WIN

July 7th

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) Still Sweating It

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN