Big East Tournament - Butler vs. St. John’s Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

The quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament tip off this afternoon with St. John’s (27-4, 18-2) taking the court against Butler (14-18).

Winners of the Big East’s regular season title, the Red Storm of St. John’s enter the tournament having won six in a row and 16 of their last 17 games.

Butler advanced to today’s game courtesy of a 75-69 win yesterday afternoon against the Providence Friars. Pierre Brooks II led the Bulldogs to the win pouring in 25 points against the Friars.

These schools last played each other on February 26. St. john’s prevailed 76-70 in Indianapolis.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Butler vs. St. John’s

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Butler vs. St. John’s

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Butler Bulldogs (+675), St. John’s (-1100)

Spread: Red Storm -13.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Butler vs. St. John’s

Butler vs. St. John’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

Butler is 14-17 against the spread this season

Butler is 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games

St. John’s is 19-11-1 against the spread this season

St. John’s is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

St. John’s won at Butler on February 26, covered the 5.5 point spread, and cashed the UNDER (152)

