 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Walters
Boilermakers hope to defy low expectations with rebound season in Walters’ 2nd season at Purdue
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_ohiostpreview_240821.jpg
Returning starters, transfers have No. 2 Ohio State talking about another national championship
Dartmouth
Dartmouth basketball players union accuses school of unfair labor practices over refusal to bargain

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Walters
Boilermakers hope to defy low expectations with rebound season in Walters’ 2nd season at Purdue
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_ohiostpreview_240821.jpg
Returning starters, transfers have No. 2 Ohio State talking about another national championship
Dartmouth
Dartmouth basketball players union accuses school of unfair labor practices over refusal to bargain

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bittner sprints to photo finish victory in Spanish Vuelta Stage 5, Roglic remains in red

  
Published August 21, 2024 02:27 PM
Pavel Bittner

SEVILLE, SPAIN - AUGUST 21: (L-R) Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin Deceuninck, stage winner Pavel Bittner of Czech Republic and Team dsm-Firmenich PostNL, Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Green Points Jersey and Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis cross the finish line during La Vuelta, 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 5 a 177km stage Fuente del Maestre to Seville / #UCIWT / on August 21, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

SEVILLE, Spain — Czech cyclist Pavel Bittner sprinted to the biggest victory of his career as he won the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta in a photo finish, with Primoz Roglic staying in the overall lead.

Bittner edged out Wout van Aert on the line, with Kaden Groves third in a bunch sprint at the end of the relatively flat 110-mile (177-kilometer) route from Fuente del Maestre to Seville.

It was a first victory in a grand tour for the 21-year-old Bittner, who rides for DSM-Firmenich PostNL. He recorded his first professional wins only earlier this month with two stages at the Vuelta a Burgos.

Three-time Spanish Vuelta champion Roglic, who won Stage 4, remained eight seconds ahead of Joao Almeida, with Enric Mas trailing Roglic by 32 seconds.

On another day of soaring temperatures, Txomin Juaristi and Ibon Ruiz got away with relative ease, building a lead of more than three minutes before they were gradually reeled back in.

The duo were caught with 24 miles (38 kilometers) remaining and the intensity ramped up as the peloton headed to the finish.

Groves’ Alpecin-Deceuninck team led out the sprint but he was caught out by Van Aert’s decision to open his effort from a long way out, with Bittner beating the Belgian thanks to a well-timed bike throw.

Stage 6 sees the race return to the mountains with four categorized climbs on the 115-mile (185.5-kilometer) route from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera.

The 21-stage race finishes in Madrid on Sept. 8.