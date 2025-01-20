Cavaliers vs. Suns prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent trends, and stats for January 20

It’s Monday, January 20 and the Phoenix Suns (21-20) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-6) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on MLK Day.

The Suns have yet to hit their stride. They sit in 11th in the Western Conference. They knocked off the Pistons in Motown Saturday night, 125-121, behind 36 from Kevin Durant and 35 from Devin Booker. The Cavaliers have lost only six times all season but two of the six have come in their last four games.

The Suns are currently 8-12 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Cavaliers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Suns vs. Cavaliers today

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Game odds for Suns vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Suns (+120), Cavaliers (-142)

Suns (+120), Cavaliers (-142) Spread: Cavaliers -2

Cavaliers -2 Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 111.05, and the Cavaliers 112.09.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Suns vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Cavaliers on Monday

The OVER is 27-14 in Cavaliers’ games this season

The Suns have failed to cover in 27 of their 41 games this season

The Suns are 4-1 in their last 5 games

