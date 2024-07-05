 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
SPORTS-CAR-NASCAR-CHICAGO-SPORTSPLUS-2-TB
2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Course map, layout, attractions, and more
BMW International Open - Day Two
Bernhard Langer says goodbye to European tour with valiant effort in Germany

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240705.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
Langer making final DP World Tour start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
SPORTS-CAR-NASCAR-CHICAGO-SPORTSPLUS-2-TB
2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Course map, layout, attractions, and more
BMW International Open - Day Two
Bernhard Langer says goodbye to European tour with valiant effort in Germany

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240705.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
Langer making final DP World Tour start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Evenepoel wins Tour de France time trial with vintage performance in Burgundy vineyards

  
Published July 5, 2024 12:09 PM
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 5

SAINT-JEAN-DE-MAURIENNE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - White Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 5 a 177.4km stage from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint Vulbas / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2024 in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Getty Images

GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN, France (AP) — Race-against-the-clock specialist Remco Evenepoel delivered an impressive display of power and precision Friday to win the Tour de France’s first time trial, leaving behind all other contenders for the yellow jersey including race leader Tadej Pogacar.

Despite a small problem with his bike close to the finish that cost him a few seconds, the Tour debutant mastered the 25-kilometer (16-mile) stage in Burgundy wine country to post his first win at cycling’s biggest race in a dominant fashion.

Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes, 52 seconds to beat Pogacar by 12 seconds, according to provisional results. Primoz Roglic was third, 34 seconds off the pace.

Evenepoel stayed in second place in the general classification, 33 seconds behind Pogacar. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard was third overall, 1:15 behind.

Evenepoel won the worlds time trial last year and the road race in 2022. He needed surgery this season after breaking a collar bone and shoulder blade in a crash at the Tour of Basque Country. The two-time world champion and 2022 Spanish Vuelta champion will lead Belgium’s men’s team in road cycling at the Paris Olympics.

The stage took riders on forest roads and through vineyards on a mostly flat terrain. The short climb of the Côte de Curtil-Vergy after 12 kilometers added a dose of pain on the way to the finish in Gevrey-Chambertin.

Tucked in a perfect aerodynamic position, Evenepoel went all out in the descent, reaching the impressive speed of 85 kilometers (53 miles) per hour. He slowed down with about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 mile) left, thinking he had a puncture, but quickly realized everything was fine and rekindled his effort.

There will be a second time-trial on the final day of the race on July 21 — a 34-kilometer (21.1-mile) trek between Monaco and Nice.

Saturday’s Stage 8 will take the peloton on a hilly ride to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the home and final resting place of former French President Charles de Gaulle.