 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Five-Star Amare Adams Named Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award Winner

Published January 15, 2025 12:29 PM
EK8A5582.jpg

Defensive Lineman Amare Adams (Florence, SC/ South Florence H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2025. Defensive Lineman Amare Adams (Florence, SC/ South Florence H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Adams is the No. 23 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the nation, He will be playing college football at the Clemson.

Past winners of the award include Solomon Thomas, Derrick Brown, and Paris Johnson Jr.

Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).