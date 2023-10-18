Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing.

NBC Sports is home to the 40th Breeders' Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and resumes on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network before jumping to NBC and Peacock from 3:30 to 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know about racing’s grand finale at Santa Anita Park:

What is the Breeders’ Cup World Championships?

The Breeders’ Cup is horse racing’s last hurrah of the year. Horses from around the globe will compete in 14 races over two days, with the Breeders’ Cup Classic closing out the weekend. Friday will see some of the most promising young horses run in five juvenile races. On Saturday, many of the richest horses, trainers and jockeys face off in nine championship races, including the weekend’s marquee race, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Breeders’ Cup originated in 1984 as a year-end championship for North American Thoroughbred horses and their breeders. The brainchild of the late John Gaines, the former owner of Gainesway Farm, the Breeders’ Cup was built by Thoroughbred breeders, for Thoroughbred breeders.

Where is the Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with Santa Anita Park hosting for the second time in five years. Located in Arcadia, Calif., Santa Anita Park has been the location of a number of historic races, including Zenyatta becoming the only filly to win the Breeders’ Cup classic in 2009 and Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella winning four Breeders’ Cup races in one afternoon.

When is the 2023 Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders' Cup runs from November 3-4. Friday's coverage goes from 4 to 8 p.m. ET, and Saturday's coverage runs from 1:30 pm ET on USA Network before jumping to NBC and Peacock from 3:30 to 7 p.m. ET. Post time for the Breeders' Cup Classic is tentatively set for 6:40 p.m ET.

How to watch Breeders’ Cup:

NBC Sports is home to the 2023 Breeders’ Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC Sports will resume coverage the following day on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, with the broadcast jumping to NBC and Peacock from 3:30-7 p.m. ET.

When does each Breeders’ Cup race begin?

Below is every Breeders’ Cup World Championships race in the order they will be run, along with approximate post times.

Friday, Nov. 3 schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 5:00 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 5:00 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 5:40 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 5:40 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Juvenile (Post time: 7:00 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 7:00 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Juvenile Turf (Post time: 7:40 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

Saturday, Nov. 4 schedule

Dirt Mile (Post time: 2:30 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 2:30 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 3:10 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 3:10 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 3:50 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 3:50 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Mile (Post time: 4:30 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 4:30 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Distaff (Post time: 5:10 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 5:10 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Turf (Post time: 5:50 p.m. ET) - $4 million purse

(Post time: 5:50 p.m. ET) - $4 million purse Classic (Post time: 6:40 p.m. ET) - $6 million purse

(Post time: 6:40 p.m. ET) - $6 million purse Turf Sprint (Post time: 7:25 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 7:25 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Sprint (Post time: 8:00 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

Big Event Weekend on NBC and Peacock - November 4th and 5th

