How to watch Pegasus World Cup 2024: TV channel, live stream, start time

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series comes to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 27 (4:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock). Some of the biggest names in the sport are going after the $4.5 million purse.

2023 Preakness Stakes champion National Treasure (9-5) is most likely the biggest name that will be in the field of the headline dirt race and enters as the early favorite. He finished second in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1). National Treasure is trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Flavien Prat.

National Treasure wins 148th Preakness Stakes

Other horses in the field include Cigar Mile (G2) champ Hoist the Gold (10-1), Lexington Stakes (G3) winner First Mission (7-2) and Charles Town Classic (G2) winner Skippylongstocking.

In the Pegasus World Cup Turf, Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf runner-up and three-time graded stakes winner Warm Heart and Hill Prince Stakes (G2) and Virginia Derby (G3) champion Integration (3-1) are among the participants expected to race. Also in the field is Woodbine Mile (G1) runner up Shirl’s Speight (15-1).

You can watch the Pegasus World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup Turf on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as on NBCSports.com, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

What is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a series of invite-only races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering the dirt race before adding the turf division two years ago). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only.

The $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) will run that day as well.

When is the Pegasus World Cup?

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted live on NBC and can be streamed live on NBCSports.com and Peacock.

Where is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Gulfstream Park is also home to several Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races, including the Florida Derby (G1), the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Holy Bull (G3).

How can I watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup?

NBC Sports is home to the 2024 Pegasus World Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, in the NBC Sports app, on NBCSports.com and on Peacock before, during and after the two headlining races. The 2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET.

Who won the Pegasus World Cup last year in 2023?

Art Collector roared down the final stretch to last year’s Pegasus World Cup. The Bill Mott-trained colt then went on to have a decent 2023 campaign with two graded stakes runner-up finishes in the New Orleans Classic (G2) and Alysheba Stakes (G2).

Art Collector rallies to Pegasus World Cup win

One race earlier, Atone edged out co-favorite Ivar at the wire to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf. He was unable to equal that success for the rest of the 2023, finishing the year without another win.

