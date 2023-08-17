How to watch the Men’s 100m at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships

The 2023 World Track and Field Championships begin on Saturday, August 19 and run through Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, Hungary. Live coverage will be available on CNBC, NBC, USA Network and Peacock. You can also watch all TV coverage of the 2023 World Track and Field Championships on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All eyes will be on the race to determine the world’s fastest man. The Men’s 100m will kick off on Saturday, August 19 with the preliminary round and heats. On Sunday, August 20 the competition intensifies with the semifinals, followed by the highly anticipated final. See below for the full schedule.

How to watch the Men’s 100m:

*All times are listed as ET

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round – Saturday, August 19th (Morning Session)

Coverage begins at 4:30am ET on CNBC and streams on Peacock

Men’s 100m Heats – Saturday, August 19th (Afternoon Session)

Coverage begins at 1pm ET on CNBC and Peacock



Men’s 100m Semifinals and Final – Sunday, August 20th (Afternoon Session)

Coverage begins at 10:30am ET on CNBC and moves to NBC at 12pm ET. Day’s full coverage streams on Peacock



What happened in the Men’s 100m at the 2022 World Championships?

Kerley delivers, wins 100m world title in US sweep Fred Kerley just beats Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell to win the 100m world title in an American podium sweep at Hayward Field.

The U.S. men took the spotlight in Eugene last summer in the men’s 100m when Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy-Williams, and Trayvon Bromell swept the podium—marking the first time this was done since 1991. This summer will look different as neither Bracy-Williams nor Bromell qualified for this year’s team.

Stars to Watch in the 2023 Men’s 100m:

Kerley, the reigning world champion, hopes to defend his title. 2019 world 100m champion Christian Coleman will also be in the mix for Team USA, alongside 2023 U.S. Champion Cravont Charleston, and the two-time reigning 200m world champion Noah Lyles who is aiming for the double in Budapest.

However, international contenders Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain), Akani Simbine (South Africa), and Ferdinand Omanyala (Kenya) are sure to put the Americans to the test.



See below for additional information on how to watch the Men’s 100m at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships.

Which Americans are expected to compete in the Men’s 100m?

Fred Kerley (Taylor, Texas)

(Taylor, Texas) Cravont Charleston (Charlotte, North Carolina)

(Charlotte, North Carolina) Christian Coleman (Atlanta, Georgia)

(Atlanta, Georgia) Noah Lyles (Alexandria, Virginia).

