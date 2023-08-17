The 2023 World Track and Field Championships are set to begin on Saturday, August 19 and run through Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, Hungary. Live coverage will be available on CNBC, NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. You can also access all TV coverage of the 2023 World Track and Field Championships on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

RELATED: 2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

The women’s 100m race is expected to be one of the deepest and most exciting at these World Championships as the Americans, led by Sha’Carri Richardson, look to do what no U.S. woman has done since the late Tori Bowie in 2017—win a world 100m medal.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Women’s 100m at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships.

How to watch the Women’s 100m:

*All times are listed as ET

Women’s 100m Heats – Sunday, August 20th (Morning Session)

Coverage begins at 3:30am ET on CNBC and Peacock

Women’s 100m Semifinals and Final – Monday, August 21st (Afternoon Session)

Coverage begins at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock



What happened in the Women’s 100m at the 2022 World Championships?

Fraser-Pryce leads historic Jamaican 100m sweep Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce breaks down how she won an unprecedented fifth World title at age 35, while teammates Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah explain how it feels to complete another 100m Jamaican sweep.

After sweeping the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaica proved to be dominant once again at the 2022 World Championships, with the powerhouse trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah taking all the medals in Eugene. Fraser-Pryce, 36, earned her fifth 100m world title in Eugene last summer—no man or woman has won more than three 100m world titles.

RELATED: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on legacy, retirement plans, motherhood, being a ‘hot girl’

Stars to Watch in the 2023 Women’s 100m:

Fraser-Pryce, a four-time Olympian, opened her season late due to a knee injury this summer but clocked in an impressive 10.82—the fourth-fastest time of this year—in her 100m season debut. Jackson, her compatriot and the reigning 200m champion, might be the favorite in Budapest this year. Thompson-Herah failed to qualify for the event after a surprising fifth-place finish at the Jamaican Championships last month.

Sha’Carri Richardson looks to make headlines in Budapest this year after running personal bests in both the 100m and 200m. The Dallas, Texas native, who will be making her world championship debut, will be joined by Americans Tamari Davis and Brittany Brown.

2019 world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain), two-time 100m world medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Cost), and 2022/2023 NCAA champion for the University of Texas, Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), will also be in the mix for a medal in Budapest.

Which Americans are expected to compete in the Women’s 100m?

Sha’Carri Richardson (Dallas, Texas)

(Dallas, Texas) Brittany Brown (Upland, California)

(Upland, California) Tamari Davis (Gainesville, Florida)

RELATED: How to watch the Men’s 100m at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships

How can I watch the 2023 World Track and Field Championships on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including track and field.

What devices will Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.