Jaguars at Bengals 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

A pair of undefeated teams meet Sunday when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) to Paycor Stadium.

The Jags dominated the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, 26-10. Trevor Lawrence and co. outgained Bryce Young and the Panthers 378-255 yards. That level of superiority was enough to overcome 11 penalties resulting in a loss of 93 yards whistled against Jacksonville.

Cincinnati stole a win from the Cleveland Browns last weekend, 17-16. The Browns earned 22 first downs compared to 11 for Cincy. The Bengals were outgained by a 327-141 margin. However, the Bengals took advantage of a few short fields including their game-winning drive that was just 17 yards but was enough for a 35-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Jaguars and the Bengals and find a couple sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Jaguars at the Bengals live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Read More: Dalzell’s NFL Best Bets for Week 2

Game odds for the Jaguars at the Bengals

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars (+142), Cincinnati Bengals (-170)

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened Bengals -5.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Jacksonville at Cincinnati

Jaguars Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Last Game: September 7 vs. Carolina

19-31 (61.3%), 178 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Was not sacked, Rushed 4 times for 12 yards

Last Game: September 7 vs. Carolina 19-31 (61.3%), 178 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Was not sacked, Rushed 4 times for 12 yards Bengals Starting QB: Joe Burrow

Last Game: September 7 at Cleveland

14-23 (60.9%), 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times for a loss of 18 yards

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Jaguars at Bengals team stats, betting trends

The Bengals have won 5 straight regular season games, while the Jaguars have lost 11 of their last 12 on the road

The Bengals covered the Spread 10 times last season, but they failed to cover in Week 1 at Cleveland

The Over is 4-1 in the Bengals’ last 5 home games

Ja’Marr Chase caught 2 passes for 26 yards last Sunday

caught 2 passes for 26 yards last Sunday Tee Higgins caught 3 passes for 33 yards

caught 3 passes for 33 yards Travis Etienne carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards against Carolina



Jaguars Player Injuries

LG Wyatt Milum (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Montaric Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Bengals Player Injuries

RT Amarius Mims (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game G Lucas Patrick (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jaguars and the Bengals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 48.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)