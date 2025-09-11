NFL Week 2 Best Bets, Predictions, Picks, Props: Lions vs Bears, Seahawks vs Steelers, Browns vs Ravens!

After a 5-5 -1.82 week, it’s a bounce back week for me! Chicago heads to Detroit and like everyone else, I’m looking at the Lions off a loss, but through a different lens. Pittsburgh hosts Seattle and I am rolling with an Aaron Rodgers prop, along with a scary Under play in Baltimore versus Cleveland. Here are my three best bets for Sunday’s Week 2 slate!

Bears at Lions (-6): O/U 46.5

Dan Campbell and the Lions have been terrific ATS off a loss, but with the spread moving from -3.5 and -4.5 in some spots to -6 or -6.5 -- I have to pass.

My favorite bet after waiting a few days for it open is the Lions First Quarter Team Total Over 5.5 at -118 odds, meaning Detroit has to score six or more points in the first quarter. In the last 10 regular season games coming off a loss, Detroit averages 8.1 1Q PPG and scored at least one touchdown six times and three points or less four times.

Chicago has held Detroit under six points in the first quarter four of the past six meetings, so I am going against the grain here. However, you watch that Bears fourth quarter collapse and let me know if you expect Chicago to come out in the first 15 minutes and stop an equally angry Detroit team multiple times.

A first quarter touchdown is listed around -330 to the yes on certain sports books, so I like the chances Detroit gets in the end zone early.

Pick: Lions 1Q Team Total Over 5.5 Points (2 units)

Aaron Rodgers O/U 224.5 Passing Yards vs Seahawks

One of the most surprising yet unsurprising results of Week 1 was Aaron Rodgers getting revenge on the Jets and throwing four touchdowns in the process.

The 41-year-old and former Packer and Jet, went 22-of-30 for 244 yards in the 34-32 win. While Week 2 turns into a DK Metcalf revenge game (hosting Seattle), and the home debut of both Rodgers and Metcalf, I don’t expect nearly as much success through the air.

Brock Purdy threw for 277 yards on 26-of-35 and was injured with turf toe after playing Seattle last week. I doubt Rodgers throws enough to hit the Over, plus his ADOT likely drops off after four sacks. Rodgers had only one deep throw in Week 1 and was 30th in air yards (139) and 31st in air yards per attempt (4.6), per PlayerProfiler.

With the expected pressure and physicality of the new and improved Seahawks defense, I will go Under 224.5 Passing Yards for Rodgers a -110 odds down to 210.5.

Pick: Aaron Rodgers Under 224.5 Passing Yards (1.5 units)

Derrick Henry O/U 93.5 Rushing Yards vs Browns

Derrick Henry had a monster game versus the Bills and almost doubled his pre-game line of 80.5 rushing yards, finishing with 169. If you follow me on X, we live bet his Under 177.5 rushing yards at the half and had en electric win when he fumbled late.

This is a sell-high spot going against a divisional opponent who has a stout rush defense. Chase Brown had 43 yards on 21 carries against the Browns and what was most impressive, Brown led the NFL Week 1 with seven missed tackles forced -- something Henry is pretty good at.

Cleveland was gang tackling and using pressure against Cincinnati, something we cannot say for Buffalo’s defense against Baltimore. With 73, 138, and 20 yards in the last three games against the Browns and a 6-1 all-time mark to the Under at this number versus Cleveland, I will go Under 93.5 rushing yards on Henry down to 85.5.

Pick: Derrick Henry Under 93.5 Rushing Yards (1 unit)

Season Record: 5-5 (50%) -1.82 units | -14.65% ROI

Week 1 Record: 5-5 (50%) -1.82 units | -14.65% ROI

