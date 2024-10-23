Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Venice High School Wide Receiver Winston Watkins

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Venice High School in Venice, Florida, on October 24th to recognize Winston Watkins as a 2025 Navy All-American. Venice High School will honor Watkins before classmates, teammates, family, and friends inside the high school’s gymnasium during a school-wide pep rally.

Watkins will also be honored in front of the entire Venice community during their senior night football game on Friday October 25th prior to kickoff.

Watkins will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Winston Watkins to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Venice High School

1 Indian Avenue

Venice, FL 34285

When: October 24, 2024

Event Start Time: 1:45 PM

Media Set-Up Time: 1:30 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).