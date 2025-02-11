PGA Tour unveils California Rises to support L.A. wildfire recovery

SAN DIEGO – The PGA Tour and TGR, Tiger Woods’ foundation which runs the Genesis Invitational, moved this week’s event from its normal home at Riveria Country Club to Torrey Pines’ South Course, but the circuit hasn’t left the devastated Pacific Palisades community behind.

The event moved south in the wake of last month’s wildfires in Los Angeles. Although Riviera – which has primarily hosted the L.A.-based Tour stop since 1973 – wasn’t impacted by the fires, the surrounding community of Pacific Palisades lost 6,837 structures.

In response, the Tour, TGR and Genesis launched California Rises, a charitable foundation to assist the recovery process. Genesis is donating $8 million in 100 tournament vehicles and cash contributions that will benefit four organizations: the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, the California Fire Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation.

“We commend Genesis, Tiger Woods and TGR Live for their leadership and we are grateful to Farmers Insurance, [San Diego] mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego and the Century Club for their collective efforts as we relocated the Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Players at this week’s event will also have a chance to help support the L.A. recovery efforts via the “Birdies for Good” program which will donate $300 for every birdie or eagle made this week to California Rises.

“I just think it’s very inspiring to see a group much bigger than me looking to help. It’s not like my single or hopefully dozens of birdies will do enough, but I think realizing that the mindset that people are trying to find ways to help does impact your mindset, it makes you want to do more,” said Max Homa, an L.A.-area native and former Genesis Invitational winner. “Hopefully makes someone who hasn’t done something want to do something. I think that that is really cool and I hope that that continues.”

Genesis Invitational officials will donate all ticket sales for this year’s event to California Rises and they also plan to sell California Rises merchandise with the proceeds going to the four charities to support the recovery efforts.