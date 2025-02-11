PGA Tour unveils California Rises to support L.A. wildfire recovery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour unveils California Rises to support L.A. wildfire recovery

  
Published February 11, 2025 02:18 PM

SAN DIEGO – The PGA Tour and TGR, Tiger Woods’ foundation which runs the Genesis Invitational, moved this week’s event from its normal home at Riveria Country Club to Torrey Pines’ South Course, but the circuit hasn’t left the devastated Pacific Palisades community behind.

The event moved south in the wake of last month’s wildfires in Los Angeles. Although Riviera – which has primarily hosted the L.A.-based Tour stop since 1973 – wasn’t impacted by the fires, the surrounding community of Pacific Palisades lost 6,837 structures.

In response, the Tour, TGR and Genesis launched California Rises, a charitable foundation to assist the recovery process. Genesis is donating $8 million in 100 tournament vehicles and cash contributions that will benefit four organizations: the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, the California Fire Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation.

“We commend Genesis, Tiger Woods and TGR Live for their leadership and we are grateful to Farmers Insurance, [San Diego] mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego and the Century Club for their collective efforts as we relocated the Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Players at this week’s event will also have a chance to help support the L.A. recovery efforts via the “Birdies for Good” program which will donate $300 for every birdie or eagle made this week to California Rises.

“I just think it’s very inspiring to see a group much bigger than me looking to help. It’s not like my single or hopefully dozens of birdies will do enough, but I think realizing that the mindset that people are trying to find ways to help does impact your mindset, it makes you want to do more,” said Max Homa, an L.A.-area native and former Genesis Invitational winner. “Hopefully makes someone who hasn’t done something want to do something. I think that that is really cool and I hope that that continues.”

Genesis Invitational officials will donate all ticket sales for this year’s event to California Rises and they also plan to sell California Rises merchandise with the proceeds going to the four charities to support the recovery efforts.