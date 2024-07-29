Pirates vs. Astros Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 29

It’s Monday, July 29, and the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-52) and Houston Astros (55-50) begin a series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. Sunday, the Pirates came from behind to knock off the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in extra innings in what manager Derek Shelton touted as the Bucs’ biggest win of the season. They now sit 2 games behind the Mets in the race for the final wild card spot. Houston lost Sunday but took two of three over the weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They sit tied in the American League West with the Seattle Mariners.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates vs. Astros live today

● Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

● Time: 8:10 PM EST

● Site: Minute Maid Park

● City: Houston, TX

● TV/Streaming: SportsNet-PIT, Space City Home Network

Game odds for Pirates vs. Astros

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline : Pirates -135, Astros +150

● Spread : Pirates -1.5 (+135), Astros +1.5 (-160)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs



Recent team stats for Pittsburgh vs. Houston

● Joey Bart delivered the big hit to drive in the tying runs in the 9th inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks before the Bucs won in the 10th. The Pirates are 6-4 in their last 10. They are 27-26 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is -10.

● The Astros took two of three vs. the Dodgers. Houston is 5-5 in their last 10. They are 30-22 at Minute Maid Park this season. Their overall run differential is +51. Alex Bregman has hits in 16 of his last 19 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates vs. Astros

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 29): Paul Skenes vs. Jake Bloss

○ Pirates: Skenes (6-1, 1.93 ERA) has allowed 16 earned runs and 52 hits while striking out 97 over 74.2 innings

○ Astros: Bloss (0-1, 6.94 ERA) has allowed 9 earned runs and 16 hits while striking out 11 over 11.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates vs. Astros on July 29, 2024

● The Pirates have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 road games

● The Astros have won 7 of their 11 homes games against teams with worse records this season

● The UNDER is 58-42-5 in Houston games this season

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pirates vs. Astros game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pirates vs. Astros game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending Houston on the Moneyline (+115)

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending taking the Astros on the Run Line (-160)

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs (+100)

