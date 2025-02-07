Raptors vs. Thunder Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 7

It’s Friday, February 7, and the Toronto Raptors (16-35) and Oklahoma City Thunder (40-9) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

After a stretch of exceptional play and results in late January, the Raptors have lost their last two games and three of their last four. Meanwhile, the West’s top team continues to play well winning three in a row and four of their last five. And the rich get richer as Chet Holmgren is expected back in the OKC lineup as early as tonight.

The Raptors are currently 4-19 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Thunder have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Raptors vs. Thunder today

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Raptors vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Raptors (+1160), Thunder (-2381)

Spread: Thunder -18.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 113.27, and the Thunder 122.88.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Raptors vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +18.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +18. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Thunder on Friday

The Raptors have a losing road record this season (4-19) but have won their last 3 games

The Raptors’ last 3 road games at the Thunder have gone over the Total

The Raptors have covered the Spread in their last 3 road games

The Raptors have covered in 4 of their 5 games against Northwest Division teams this season

