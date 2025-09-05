 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
U.S. Ryder Cup team to play Procore Championship
Olympics: Open Water Swimming-Womens 10km
Sharon van Rouwendaal retires as Olympic open-water swimming icon
AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
With Bristol looming, WWT Raceway becomes even more important to Joey Logano

Top Clips

nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
nbc_bte_vikingsbears_250905.jpg
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
U.S. Ryder Cup team to play Procore Championship
Olympics: Open Water Swimming-Womens 10km
Sharon van Rouwendaal retires as Olympic open-water swimming icon
AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
With Bristol looming, WWT Raceway becomes even more important to Joey Logano

Top Clips

nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
nbc_bte_vikingsbears_250905.jpg
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy (T-3) shoots 66 to storm into contention at Irish Open

  
Published September 5, 2025 06:35 PM

STRAFFAN, Ireland — Rory McIlroy hit a bogey-free 6-under 66 to move into contention after the second round of the Irish Open, where Joakim Lagergren of Sweden leads after a 62 on Friday.

McIlroy jumped into a share of third place after making six birdies at The K Club, two of them coming at the last two holes to thrill the deep galleries following their Northern Irishman on his homecoming.

“Amazing — the whole day,” McIlroy said. “Even just walking to the range for the warmup today, the support is absolutely incredible. I’m looking forward to playing in that atmosphere for the next couple of days as well.”

The world No. 2 will have to reel in Lagergren, who led on 12-under par after 36 holes, and Adrien Saddier of France, who added a 66 to an opening 67 and was one stroke back.

The 33-year-old Lagergren has history at The K Club. Last year, when playing the Irish Challenge here on the adjoining Palmer South Course, he shot a course-record 63 and then holed out from a bunker to make eagle on the 72nd hole and earn a one-stroke victory.

“Ireland is treating me well,” Lagergren said.

McIlroy was tied on 7 under with Thorbjorn Olesen (71), Daniel Hillier (66) and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (65).