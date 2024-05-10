Tadej Pogacar blows away everyone in time trial to extend Giro d’Italia lead to more than 2 minutes

PERUGIA, Italy — It looks as though no one will stop Tadej Pogacar from winning the Giro d’Italia on his debut, despite there being two weeks left of the Italian grand tour.

Pogacar blew everyone away on the seventh stage, winning the lengthy individual time trial, and strengthening his grip on the pink jersey.

The Slovenian star extended his overall lead to 2 minutes, 36 seconds over Daniel Martinez, and 2:46 over Geraint Thomas, who had been second at the start of the day, 46 seconds behind Pogacar.

Two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar is attempting the Giro-Tour double this year.

Time trial specialist Filippo Ganna seemed on course for the victory and the Italian was practically celebrating in the leader’s chair when Pogacar trailed him by 47 seconds at the start of the final six-kilometer climb to Perugia.

But Pogacar flew up the fourth-category climb to beat Ganna by 17 seconds, much to everyone’s astonishment.

A disappointed Ganna reportedly turned down interview requests as he walked away immediately after the stage ended.

The stage was the first of only two time trials at this Giro, and at 25 miles (41 kilometers) was the longest at the Italian grand tour in nine years.

The Giro hits the high mountains for Stage 8, which has been given a five-star rating for maximum difficulty.

It has the race’s second uphill finish with a top-category climb of more than 9 miles (14 kilometers) to Prato di Tivo. The riders will also be constantly ascending or descending, with no flat sectors on the 94-mile (152-kilometer) route from Spoleto that features two other categorized climbs.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 26.