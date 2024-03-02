The Fountain of Youth Highlights a Day of Kentucky Derby Prep Races

With only nine weeks to go until the Kentucky Derby, CNBC and Peacock have live racing coverage from sunny Hallandale Beach, Florida from 5-6:30pm on Saturday.

The featured race is the Fountain of Youth, the 2nd of Gulfstream’s three Kentucky Derby preps this year. But our coverage is supported by two Grade 3 turf races, both of which drew very solid fields.

I am going to link these three races by playing a Pick-3, meaning I have to pick the winner of three consecutive races. I am also going to play some bets that are specific to each race, so let’s get started:

CANADIAN TURF STAKES

GULFSTREAM, SATURDAY RACE 12

POST TIME: 4:58 PM

At first glance, this seems like an evenly matched race, as each of the main contenders have quite similar resumes and have earned comparable speed figures. But if you dig deeper, I think there is one horse that is a clear standout in here – the morning-line favorite, #3 Emmanuel.

Emmanuel’s win in the Poker Stakes back in June really impressed me. That race is technically a Grade 3, but it drew a very strong field for the level. The horses that finished 2nd and 3rd that day, Filo Di Arianna and Chez Pierre, are both far better than anything he faces here. I know he has not raced since August, but I am not letting that scare me as this horse has run well off similar layoffs before. Plus, it does not hurt him to have the best jockey in the country, Irad Ortiz, aboard. I think he is a cut above this field, and I am using him as a single in the Pick-3, late pick-5, and keying him on top in my single-race wagers. (Plus, one of my good friends is named Emmanuel so how could I not make him my top pick?)

For the single-race wagers, I am using #4 Turf King and #5 Siege of Boston underneath; the former should take a big step forward in his first start as a 4-year-old, and the latter ran well last time out despite a disadvantageous early pace scenario.

THE PLAY:

EXACTA: 3 / 4,5

TRIFECTA: 3 / 4,5

HORSES USED IN THE PICK-3 : 3

HONEY FOX STAKES

GULFSTREAM, SATURDAY RACE 13

POST TIME: 5:23PM

I am less confident in this race’s morning line favorite, #6 Chili Flag. Her 6th place finish in the G2 Pegasus FM Turf last time out was decent, but it is not like she had major traffic trouble that kept her from winning. Plus, she has only won two of her seven starts since being imported to the U.S., and most of those seven starts were against weaker competition than what she faces here. I do not see her taking another step forward here, and while she might not need to in order to win this race, I do not want to bet her at short odds.

I am far more interested in a filly that has a ton of room for improvement - #4 Spansive. Her career kicked off with a bang, as she won each of her first two starts. But she has lost her last two since, and that might put some bettors off. But if you look closer, she had excuses in each of those losses – she was too close to a hot pace two back, and then she was far behind a slow pace last time out. There is some hidden upside here and I think this is the day she gets back to the winner’s circle.

Others to consider include #7 For the Flag, who can take advantage of a speed-favoring Gulfstream turf course, and #8 Mohawk Trail, who was facing some sneaky-good competition as a 3-year-old last year, and any step forward in her 4-year-old debut makes her a major contender at a big price.

THE PLAY:

#4 Spansive, at 6-1 or higher

#8 Mohawk Trail, at 12-1 or higher

EXACTA & TRIFECTA BOX: 4, 7, 8

HORSES USED IN THE PICK-3 : 4, 7, 8

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH STAKES

GULFSTREAM, SATURDAY RACE 14

POST TIME: 6:10PM

This is probably the strongest field for a Kentucky Derby prep so far this year. There are 4 horses that are talented enough to be serious contenders for the Kentucky Derby: #1 Speak Easy, #3 Victory Avenue, #5 Dornoch, and #8 Locked.

I will start with #3 Victory Avenue, who has the same connections as Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. This horse is taking a similar path – both will have run in the Fountain of Youth with just one prior race under their belt. Mage finished 4th in this race last year, and I do not have confidence Victory Avenue will run any better - representative Ramiro Restrepo has said that “Mage mentally was a lot further along…[Victory Avenue] is a little more of an immature personality.” I think this will be a good horse down the road, but I am passing until he grows up a little bit more.

#5 Dornoch is a serious contender, having beaten the current Kentucky Derby favorite, Sierra Leone, in the Remsen at Aqueduct in September. But he does his best running on or near the lead, and I could see there being a hot pace in here, especially with the presence of #1 Speak Easy, who is also making his 2nd career start but is just too talented to completely ignore here.

My main pick is #8 Locked. I usually hate betting closers at Gulfstream, as horses with that running style are disadvantaged with the short stretch run at this track. But as I said above, I think the pace will be hot, and that should help set up his closing kick. Plus, he finished 3rd in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile despite not handling the track surface that day – I think that effort was better than it looked, and he will be an overlay in his first start of 2024.

I also want to give one more chance to #9 Dancing Groom, who finished a mediocre 5th in the Holy Bull last month after I picked him to finish in the money. He will get a better pace set-up here at even higher odds, and I am once again hoping he can pass most of the field in the stretch to finish 3rd or 4th.

THE PLAY:

WIN: #8 Locked, at 5/2 or higher

TRIFECTA: 8 / 1,5 / 1,5,9

SUPERFECTA: 8 / 1,5 / 1,5,9 / 1,5,9

HORSES USED IN THE PICK-3: 1, 5, 8

FULL PICK-3 TICKET : 3 / 4,7,8 / 1,5,8

Best of luck with your bets!



