Top News

Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Douglas County High School Wide Receiver Aaron Gregory
NFL legacy LB Thomas Davis Jr. commits to Notre Dame
Three Predictions: Nebraska’s offense, Bryce Underwood, UCLA
Top Clips

NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 3
Purdue, Marquette renew acquaintances in Milwaukee
Tempo may decide Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top Clips

NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 3
Purdue, Marquette renew acquaintances in Milwaukee
Tempo may decide Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Top sprinter Mark Cavendish announces retirement from pro cycling

  
Published November 13, 2024 09:01 PM
3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 - Criterium

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 10: Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at podium as race winner during the 3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 - Criterium a 57.5km one day race from Singapore to Singapore on November 10, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Mark Cavendish, one of the best road sprinters in cycling history, plans to retire on Sunday after competing in the Tour de France Criterium.

The 39-year-old Cavendish broke Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory this past July.

“I am lucky enough to have done what I love for 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike,” the Isle of Man native wrote Saturday on Instagram.

“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport, I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Nicknamed the “Manx Missile,” Cavendish confirmed that Sunday’s competition will be “the final race of my professional cycling career.”

Cavendish initially planned to retire after the 2023 season but changed course and returned with the goal of passing Merckx for Tour de France stage wins.

He had equaled Merckx’s mark of 34 wins during the 2021 Tour, though unlike the Belgian great, Cavendish never won the overall title.

Cavendish won stages at all three Grand Tours — the others are the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta — and became a world champion in 2011.