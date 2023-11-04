White Abarrio roars to a 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic win

ARCADIA, Calif. — White Abarrio storms down the final stretch and holds off Arabian Knight to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons.

Richard Dutrow Jr. trainee eventually passed Arabian Knight in the stretch and no one could catch him to the wire. Derma Sotogake and Proxy soon overtook Arabian Knight, but no one was able to keep pace with White Abarrio. This is Dutrow’s second Breeders’ Cup Classic win.

“I felt he was a winner the whole way around the track,” Dutrow told NBC’s Kenny Rice. “I felt good.”

This is Dutrow’s first Breeders’ Cup since serving a 10-year suspension that began in 2013 after exhausting all of his legal appeals fighting numerous charges regarding medication and administrative violations, including the discovery of syringes filled with unauthorized medication in his barn.

White Abarrio paid $7.20, $5.20 and $3.80 while carrying jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to his 19th career Breeders’ Cup win.

“It’s not easy winning these races,” Ortiz told NBC’s Donna Brothers. “I’m blessed.”

Derma Sotogake returned $18.80 and $13.00 for place and Proxy paid $7.80 to show.

Full Breeders’ Cup race results

1. White Abarrio

2. Derma Sotogake

3. Proxy

4. Arabian Knight

5. Ushba Tesoro

6. Bright Future

7. Senior Buscador

8. Dreamlike

9. Zandon

10. Saudi Crown

11. Clapton

12. Missed the Cut

SCR Arcangelo