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Young Spanish rider Jaume Guardeño remains critical in ICU two weeks after crash

  
Published April 14, 2026 11:43 AM
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2026
April 12, 2026 01:52 PM
Watch the highlights and best moments from the Paris-Roubaix 2026, a 258.3-kilometer race from Compiègne to the historic Roubaix Velodrome featuring the best men's cyclists in the world.

SABADELL, Spain — Young Spanish rider Jaume Guardeño remains in a critical condition in hospital two weeks after a crash while training.

“Jaume continues his fight in the intensive care unit of Taulí Hospital in Sabadell, where he’s been since March 31, when he suffered an accident while training,” the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Guardeño sustained serious injuries when he collided with a vehicle, reportedly suffering head injuries after his bicycle struck a rock, days after he finished 29th in the Volta a Catalunya race.

Guardeño finished 14th in the Spanish Vuelta last year, and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA is due to make its Tour de France debut this year.

“His condition remains critical, although stable within the seriousness of his condition. He is under constant monitoring and is scheduled to undergo further procedures in the coming days to aid his recovery,” the team added.

Cycling is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to young riders Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard, but dangers remain. Olympic champion Tom Pidcock pulled out of the Volta a Catalunya after crashing down a ravine, and Italian cyclist Debora Silvestri was hospitalized after crashing during the women’s Milan-San Remo one-day classic.