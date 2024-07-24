Skip navigation
U.S. Junior medalist Blades Brown meets Tiger Woods, then joins him in exclusive USGA club
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams entering the Olympic break
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
USA Bobsled/Skeleton to host recruitment combine Aug. 17 at Utah Olympic Oval
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
CPKC Women's Open 'like the sixth major' for many
Defending CPKC winner Khang 'hungry for the next'
U.S. Junior medalist Blades Brown meets Tiger Woods, then joins him in exclusive USGA club
New England Patriots
Armon Watts
Armon
Watts
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Kyle Shanahan offered Bill Belichick job "to do anything he wanted" with 49ers
Kyle Shanahan is smart enough to not be threatened by having a coach smarter than him on his staff.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Armon Watts
NE
EDGE
#96
Steelers sign former Bears DT Armon Watts
Armon Watts
NE
EDGE
#96
Vikings waive starting DT Armon Watts
Armon Watts
NE
EDGE
#96
Vikes send Armon Watts to injured reserve
Armon Watts
NE
EDGE
#96
DT Armon Watts agrees to rookie deal
Armon Watts
NE
EDGE
#96
Vikings bolster DL with DT Armon Watts in 6th
Patriots place RB Antonio Gibson on active/NFI
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Jerod Mayo: This year, success is about laying the foundation
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jacoby Brissett: Looking to go out and prove it every day
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Patriots told Giants it would take "significant" offer to swap first-round picks
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Jerod Mayo: Hopefully we can get something done with Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jerod Mayo: I don't think there's any doubt, Jacoby Brissett is our starter at this point
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
