Giants sign LB Tomon Fox from the practice squad, place DT Armon Watts on IR

The Giants made four roster moves Wednesday.

The team announced it has signed linebacker Tomon Fox from the practice squad to the active roster, placed defensive tackle Armon Watts on injured reserve and elevated cornerback Greg Stroman and offensive tackle Joshua Miles to the active roster.

Fox has used up his three practice squad elevations, so the Giants had to place him on the active roster for him to play Thursday. He has appeared in five games this season, seeing action on 61 defensive snaps and 95 on special teams, and has totaled seven tackles and a sack.

Watts injured a shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. In four games, he has six tackles.

Jordon Riley, a seventh-round pick in 2023, could see more snaps in Watts’ absence.

Stroman has played only one game this season and made two tackles against the Steelers, while Miles has not appeared in a game since 2021 when he was with the Cardinals.