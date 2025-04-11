 Skip navigation
Ohio governor Mike DeWine opposes bonds for new Browns stadium

  
Published April 11, 2025 01:01 PM

Yes, it’s getting harder and harder to get public money for private football teams.

Via Jake Zuckerman of Cleveland.com, Ohio governor Mike DeWine opposes the notion of $600 million in state-issued bonds for the construction of a new Browns stadium in suburban Brook Park.

This is clearly not the way to go,” DeWine said during a radio appearance, one day after the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill including the bonds desired by the Browns.

DeWine, a Republican, has the power to veto any bill passed by the Ohio legislature.

The current plan has Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam paying for $1.2 billion of the amount, with the bonds covering $600 million and Cuyahoga County coming up with the remaining $600 million.

The Browns’ current stadium opened in 1999. The team prefers a new facility to renovation of the current one.

The issue of taxpayer money for sports stadiums is becoming more and more politically unpopular. A Cleveland.com invitation for reader input on whether the state should have any involvement in funding stadium construction resulted in more than 200 text messages — with only 12 saying yes.

If the Browns can’t get the public money they want, it remains to be seen what the Browns will do.