Ohio governor Mike DeWine opposes bonds for new Browns stadium
Yes, it’s getting harder and harder to get public money for private football teams.
Via Jake Zuckerman of Cleveland.com, Ohio governor Mike DeWine opposes the notion of $600 million in state-issued bonds for the construction of a new Browns stadium in suburban Brook Park.
“This is clearly not the way to go,” DeWine said during a radio appearance, one day after the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill including the bonds desired by the Browns.
DeWine, a Republican, has the power to veto any bill passed by the Ohio legislature.
The current plan has Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam paying for $1.2 billion of the amount, with the bonds covering $600 million and Cuyahoga County coming up with the remaining $600 million.
The Browns’ current stadium opened in 1999. The team prefers a new facility to renovation of the current one.
The issue of taxpayer money for sports stadiums is becoming more and more politically unpopular. A Cleveland.com invitation for reader input on whether the state should have any involvement in funding stadium construction resulted in more than 200 text messages — with only 12 saying yes.
If the Browns can’t get the public money they want, it remains to be seen what the Browns will do.