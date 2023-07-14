Skip navigation
NFL
New Orleans Saints
Bradley Roby
Bradley
Roby
02:10
Saints hold off Falcons for 21-18 win
The Saints never trailed during Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but it was still a tight one for the home team.
Josh Alper
Bradley Roby
NO
Cornerback
#21
Bradley Roby (ankle) placed on injured reserve
Bradley Roby
NO
Cornerback
#21
Saints’ Bradley Roby carted with ankle injury
Taysom Hill
NO
Tight End
#7
NO restructures 4 players, has $29.9M in cap space
Bradley Roby
NO
Cornerback
#21
Saints and CB Bradley Roby agree on an extension
Marcus Davenport
MIN
Linebacker
#0
Saints restructure deals with Davenport, Roby
