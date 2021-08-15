FMIA: ‘Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid’ — Aaron Rodgers Takes Zen Approach At Packers Training Camp

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the best discussion I’ve had on my camp trip so far came with a head coach who was eloquent—on background, because he didn’t want to throw stones at any other houses—on the subject of how fast the NFL world judges highly drafted quarterbacks. It’s a travesty, he said, to think we judge quarterbacks playing early with finality. We’ve gotten spoiled by the early great play of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, but as I wrote higher in the column, Mahomes sat for all but one Sunday in his rookie year, learning from Andy Reid and Alex Smith. I still think that’s the best formula, despite how precocious so many young quarterbacks are. On this trip, in consecutive days, I was in Buffalo and Green Bay, and saw Mitchell Trubisky and Jordan Love, one man trying to rebuild his football life after four battered seasons in Chicago, the other struggling trying to create a career behind Aaron Rodgers. Quarterbacks come in all forms, and just because one is a high first-round pick doesn’t mean he’s ready to play opening day in year one.

2. I think, having said that, young quarterbacks are going to play, and play early. Thoughts after watching (mostly highlights, some stretches of first games) the debuts of some rookies who might play early for their teams:

• Mac Jones, New England (round one, pick 15). Bill Belichick/Josh McDaniels will likely err on the side of the veteran if Cam Newton gives them enough hope he could get the Patriots off to a good start. But he didn’t have a good debut in his two series against Washington. His throwing, as last year, looks labored. Jones entered to a standing ovation Thursday night in Foxboro and made a nice throw up the right seam in traffic to rookie Kristian Wilkerson. Seems like a matter of time before Jones wins this job.

• Trey Lance, San Francisco (round one, pick three). Had the single best play of the rooks this weekend, starting his second drive of the evening against Kansas City with this:

As he’s done in camp, Lance looked bold and ready for the moment, firing this 46 yards in the air for an 80-yard score. This isn’t a case where the vet is laboring and a contender needs a shot of young adrenaline—Jimmy Garoppolo has done what the Niners thought he’d do in camp. Less than four weeks from opening day, the Niners can afford to be patient with Lance.

• Zach Wilson, New York Jets (round one, pick two). “This man’s potential is through the roof,” coach Robert Saleh said after Wilson started, played two series, and, impressively, was three-for-three on third downs for 38 yards against the Giants. Best throw: an anticipation throw, a nine-yard out route, to Corey Davis that showed good timing and early chemistry between Wilson and a receiver. (Davis was the fifth pick in the 2017 draft and came from Tennessee in free-agency.) It continues to bother me that the Jets don’t have a veteran backup for Wilson; the pressure on him in New York is going to be immense, and who’s going to be his Josh McCown/Nick Foles to help him get through those moments? I’ve got one: Foles. With the Colts unlikely to go after Foles now that Carson Wentz’s foot injury seems short-term, the wise Foles is the best guy for GM Joe Douglas to target, even at an inflated backup price.

• Justin Fields, Chicago (round one, pick 11). Fields had a careless scramble that resulted in a forced fumble, carrying the ball free and it got poked away against Miami. Other than that, he looked poised and prepared. His best play, I thought, came on an early snap, backed up at his own 5-yard line, pressured and rolling right, and zinging a nine-yard completion to get Chicago out of a hole. He made a nice back-shoulder jump-ball throw to free-agent wideout Rodney Adams in the third quarter. I thought Fields played confidently for his first time out.

• Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville (round one, pick one). Uneven. He held the ball too long on his first career snap and got strip-sacked by journeyman defensive tackle Sheldon Day of the Browns. Liked the throw Lawrence made on his first series, from the right hash to the far left sidelines, 21 yards in the air and perfectly placed to Marvin Jones. That’s exactly the throw a pressured quarterback with a rebuilding team—or, quite frankly, any successful NFL quarterback—is going to have to make often. With the experienced Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer designing and calling this offense, I’m sure you’ll see lots of quick and short/intermediate throws by Lawrence to jump-start an offense that put up only 19 points a game last year.

3. I think it was interesting to hear from Doug Pederson that he had two opportunities to be offensive coordinators in the league after being fired by the Eagles. “I had two chances to get back in, but it just didn’t feel right, to rush back after what happened,” he told me. “I needed time away, to clear my head. But I do want to coach again. I’d love to coach next season. The longer you’re out, the harder it is to get back in.”

4. I think it makes even less sense now than it did on day one of training camp for Deshaun Watson to be a living, breathing distraction to the Texans. The other day, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle, Watson flared at the media covering the Texans, asking why they video him every day. Well, gee. Wonder why. Smith wrote:



He hasn’t answered a single question from the local media since the end of the 2020 season, when he was still publicly pushing the Texans to re-sign his favorite teammates and build a serious Super Bowl contender around him. He’s never discussed his (intentionally leaked) trade demands or the fact that he turned on the Texans months after signing a four-year, $156 million contract extension. He didn’t participate in offseason activities and has barely participated with the 2021 Texans during training camp, despite the fact that first-year head coach David Culley went out of his way to stand behind Watson in March. Watson also hasn’t publicly addressed all the serious off-the-field issues he’s facing, which could ultimately lead to an NFL suspension.

5. I think the smartest thing the Texans could do—and should have done three weeks ago at the start of camp—is to say to Watson: Okay, you’ve reported to camp. We’re going to count you among our 90 players. We won’t fine you or discipline you. Now, go work out on your own somewhere and we’ll call you if anything changes. He’s not playing for the Texans again, or at least he’s not playing for them till this situation with his 20-some accusers is resolved. What good does it do to have him around training camp every day? The whole thing is not good for the coach, the players, or the franchise. I am reminded of Marshawn Lynch and “I’m only here so I don’t get fined.” It’s embarrassing for everyone.

6. I think one news event of the week that is particularly worrisome is the C.J. Henderson story in Jacksonville. The ninth pick in the 2020 draft, Henderson’s a promising cornerback struggling with off-field issues, to the point that coach Urban Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong went to Henderson’s home for a personal meeting. I don’t know that I’ve heard of that, coaches going to a player’s home either pre-camp or during camp. That’ll be on my radar.

7. I think this will go down as my Unprecedented Training Camp Story of the Summer: As I go from camp to camp, I request a few players to talk to while I’m there. I always like to include a player or two who I don’t know. In Green Bay on Wednesday, my list was chock-full: Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins (never met him), Jaire Alexander (never met him). And so at the end of my time with Alexander, in a hallway outside the Packers locker room, he began quizzing me about the place of my birth, Springfield, Mass.



Jaire Alexander: “Nice meeting you. Hey, Springfield. You from Springfield? What’s up with that?” Me: “Born there, yeah.” Jaire Alexander: “What’s up there?” Me: “My, uh, parents were from near there. Yeah, that’s where I came out.” Jaire Alexander: “I’ve never been there. Just wondering. I read up on you. Read the quick bio.” Me: “Ohhhhh.” Jaire Alexander: “I checked you out. Birthday June 10th?” Me: “Right.” Jaire Alexander: “I just like to know things.” Me: “Wow. Well, thanks. Have a great year.” Jaire Alexander: “Peace.”

8. I think that has never happened to me before in all these years, a player investing time to read about me on Wikipedia before we met. Or at least, I’ve never been aware of it. Part of me thinks, Silly guy. The other part thinks, I bet this guy studies the crap out of his opponent every week.

9. I think, for the record, if I were Cleveland GM Andrew Berry, I would not pay Baker Mayfield this year. I know that might mean the cost for a long-term extension for Mayfield would go up over the next year. But I would not be comfortable committing, say, $135 million guaranteed in a $40-million-a-year package for a player who was 30th in the NFL in accuracy (62.8 percent), 18th in passing yards (3,563), 15th in passer rating (95.9), 16th in yards-per-attempt. Mayfield is coming on, and he was quite good down the stretch last year for the Browns (15-to-2 TD-to-interceptions in his last 11 games of 2020). But the big issue is being sure beyond any reasonable doubt that you are paying the guy you want to lead your franchise for at least six years into the future. Three of these recent contracts have been lead weights on their franchises: Carson Wentz in Philadelphia, Deshaun Watson in Houston, Jared Goff with the Rams. I believe the Browns would be smarter to risk costing themselves $3 million a year over the life of a new QB contract than to pay a guy they like a lot but are not fully convinced about yet.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I loved the Field of Dreams game. Just loved it. So fitting that paunchy Lance Lynn, who looks like one of the old-time overweight hurlers, took the hill for the ChiSox.

b. The Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa. So cool. Eight home runs, mostly into corn stalks and corn mazes. You know what was incredible, I thought? Ten minutes after the gut-wrenching loss, a loss that can have playoff implications for a team trying to play in October, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has the presence to be able to say:



“That’s probably the greatest setting for a baseball game that I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome. Major League Baseball has done an amazing job creating that experience. I’m sure everyone enjoyed it. Obviously, it was a pretty special game that unfortunately didn’t go our way, but as far as the atmosphere, the playing field, the perfect weather night, it was something to behold. I mean, we’re here with business to do and these games are huge. It sucks to walk in here after a tough loss after it looked like you stole it back . . . That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game that I can ever remember being a part of.”

c. And that’s a foul ball by Judge into the corn stalks behind first base.

d. The one thing I loved seeing: Jose Abreu hit a home run that disappeared into the corn stalks in left. What I didn’t like: the video board in left field. Can we do without the amenities in a game trying to look like it was a century old?

e. Nice straw hat, Verducci.

f. Tim Anderson Story of the Week: Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, on the beacon of hope for Black baseball players, Anderson, who won the Field of Dreams games with the dramatic ninth-inning home run into the corn. Wrote Diamond:



For Anderson, 28, it isn’t just about what he does, but how he does it. He wants to beat the other team and look good in the process, whether that’s with a daring stolen base, a dramatic bat flip after a crucial home run or the stylish cleats he wears on the field. He points to the top NBA players, who have built themselves into brands off the court and emerged as cultural icons, something baseball players have struggled to replicate.

It wasn’t always this way. When Anderson was a child, there were few athletes in America more popular than Ken Griffey Jr. The reason for that, Anderson said, is that “he was cool, on and off the field.” Anderson might not ever hit 50 home runs like Griffey, but he can still try to have his swagger.

“The biggest thing is I go out and I strap ‘em on every day and try to give people a show and try to be entertaining to the kids and to the fans,” Anderson said. “The game is changing to get a lot more exciting.”

g. Congrats to Nate Burleson for his bump at CBS to co-host of the morning show there. When I read about his new appointment Thursday, I immediately thought of what he said on my podcast a couple of years ago—he wanted to follow in Michael Strahan’s footsteps off the field. Burleson is smart, versatile, quick, and can appeal to all ages. But the secret in his toolbox is work. Simply work. He can’t know where the business is headed (Nickelodeon? Good Morning Football? Something else we can’t see yet?), so he does a bit of everything. There’s a big lesson in the rise of Nate Burleson that young people—and old—in the business should heed. That is: Don’t dismiss anything, and try everything, and work hard at everything.

h. Investigative Story of the Week: Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated on the investigation into Deshaun Watson, and details of the NFL’s inquisition that sound creepy. Writes Vrentas:



By the time Ashley Solis met with NFL investigators, via Zoom call in April, she had already cleared many of the hurdles that come with bringing serious allegations against a high-profile celebrity. The 28-year-old licensed massage therapist was the first woman to file a suit against Deshaun Watson, describing sexual misconduct by the Texans quarterback. She forfeited her privacy by naming herself even before the courts required it, opening her up to a torrent of online abuse. She also met with Houston police to file a report. Even after all that, Solis was taken aback by questions posed by NFL investigators.

“This woman asked me what I was wearing, which honestly really pissed me off,” Solis told Sports Illustrated in what was her first interview with a media outlet. “She explained that that’s something that she has to ask—which I don’t believe at all. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be wearing that would suggest that I don’t want you to put your penis on my hand. Do I need to wear a turtleneck?”

While Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney, the former prosecutors who now run the NFL’s personal-conduct investigations, needed a detailed account of her March 2020 massage appointment with Watson, Solis says their approach left her “worried my words were going to be used against me.”

i. Kudos to Jenny Vrentas, who is driving the coverage on an important story.

j. Story of the Week: Rivka Galchen of the New Yorker, with a story that we could use to take our minds off the world we live in today for a few minutes. (The mag also has the story in audio form, which some may love.) The idea is to show how a $10-billion telescope, in the works for 25 years, can show us the beginnings of the universe.

k. I know you may not care. I understand if you do not care. But I was totally taken with how we can discover something so incredible ancient today by incredibly hard work and by people who refuse to say we can’t find out precisely how the universe has its roots.

l. It’s a complex story, not for the short-attention-spanned. But if you’re into discovering something you’d never know, it’s a fascinating story. Writes Galchen:



It’s easy to forget that light takes time to travel. But when we see the moon we are seeing it as it was 1.3 seconds earlier; Jupiter we see as it was forty minutes ago; the Andromeda galaxy—the nearest major galaxy to ours, and the most distant object we can see without a telescope—2.5 million years ago. “My students are often frustrated to think that they can’t see the things in space as they are today,” David Helfand, an astronomer at Columbia University, said. “I tell them it’s this great advantage. It means that the universe is laid out like a book. You can turn to any page you want. If you want to see ten billion years into the past, you look out at ten billion light-years away.”

m. NFL Story of the Week: Jim Wyatt, longtime beat writer covering the Titans and now of the official team website, on the lifelong search by Titans QB coach Pat O’Hara for his birth mother, and what happened when he found her.

n. #ImAnAdoptee. Finding his birth mother, and then getting her to agree to meet him, is a goose-bumpy story told well by Wyatt. Writes Wyatt:



“There was some apprehension on her part—she had never told anybody,” O’Hara said. “So, over the last year-and-a-half, there were a lot of phone conversations, working through things. And she was finally at a point where she was ready to meet.”

On July 4, O’Hara and his family – his wife, Billie, and his two boys, Tyler and Trace – flew to New York for the meeting. He’ll never forget what happened next.

“It was a blur,” O’Hara recalled. “It really was really a blur, because I look exactly like her. It is hard to describe, really. I am still kind of at a loss for words. I found my birth mother, and a whole family from New York that I didn’t even know about, and they are wonderful … It has just been a great experience.”

o. Beernerdness: I know. I understand Spotted Cow Ale (New Glarus Brewing Company, New Glarus, Wisc.) is a bit of a cliché old standby because of the uniqueness of the brand. (You cannot buy Spotted Cow outside the state of Wisconsin, which means that idiots like me have bought a case in Kenosha, while exiting the state to the south, and driven it through Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to get it to New York City, a long day of driving for some beer that by any means isn’t the best beer you’ll ever have.) But it’s good, it hits the spot, it has a familiar taste that is just perfect at a very cold temperature on a hot training camp day.

p. Cheeseburger of the Week: Krolls West in Green Bay, across Parking Lot 6 from Lambeau Field, is the kind of burger that’s worth traveling for. The other day, videographer Nicole Barros and I were leaving the Packers for the day, maybe around 2 p.m., and had the cheeseburger at Krolls West, with a frosty cold Spotted Cow. I really like Hinterland, but I hadn’t had one of those cheeseburgers in three years. The burger won, and it was worth it.

q. Radio Story of the Week: Xcaret Nunet of National Public Radio on a topic that every parent of a young person should be concerned with—what kids eat. Reported Nunet:



Two-thirds — or 67 percent — of calories consumed by children and adolescents in 2018 came from ultra-processed foods, a jump from 61 percent in 1999, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the medical journal JAMA. The research, which analyzed the diets of 33,795 youths ages 2 to 19 across the U.S., noted the “overall poorer nutrient profile” of the ultra-processed foods.

“This is particularly worrisome for children and adolescents because they are at a critical life stage to form dietary habits that can persist into adulthood,” says Fang Fang Zhang, the study’s senior author and a nutrition and cancer epidemiologist at Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and policy.

One reason for the increase may be the convenience of ultra-processed foods, Zhang says. Industrial processing, such as changing the physical structure and chemical composition of foods, not only gives them a longer shelf life but also a more appetizing taste.

“Things like sugar, corn syrup, some hemp oil and other ingredients that we usually don’t usually use in our kitchen, that are extracted from foods and synthesized in the laboratory, those are being added in the final product of ultra-processed foods,” Zhang said. “A purpose of doing this is to make them highly palatable. So kids will like those foods that somehow make it hard to resist.”

During the same two-decade period when the study data was collected, the consumption of unprocessed or minimally processed foods decreased to 23.5 percent from 28.8 percent, the study found. The greatest increase in calories came from ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat meals such as pizza, sandwiches and hamburgers, rising to 11.2 percent of calories from 2.2 percent.

r. Two-thirds of everything a kid eats being “ultra-processed foods.” Not good.

s. I’ve had a few Elaine Benes moments (“Mrs. Seinfeld, I beg you, PLEASE turn on the air-conditioner”) out here on the road. Like, PLEASE turn off the Jurassic rock. I beg you. The worst was working out at the JW Marriott in Indy on Thursday. Glorious hotel gym, by the way. But here it came, loud, in the gym. “Proud Mary.” “Carry On My Wayward Son.” “Rhiannon.” “Hungry Like the Wolf.” “Time After Time.” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” American businesses, restaurants, hotel lobbies and gyms, frozen in musical time.

t. Make it stop. Make it stop! Music didn’t stop being made in 1987! Give us Kygo! Or anything in the last 15 years!

u. Weather Channel Push Notification of the Week: “Breaking news: July was Earth’s hottest month on record.” Well then.

v. The week ahead:

• Vikings (Eagan, Minn.) today

• Bucs-Titans practice (Tampa) Wednesday

• Jaguars (Jacksonville) Thursday

• Saints (New Orleans) Friday

• Lions at Steelers (Heinz Field, Pittsburgh) Saturday

• Sunday, writing day

• Ravens (Owings Mills, Md.) next Monday.